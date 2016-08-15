Fenerbahce confirm Pereira exit as Advocaat agrees deal

Fenerbahce have announced that head coach Vitor Pereira has had his contract cancelled, as former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat closes in on a deal to take charge.

The Royal Dutch Football Association confirmed on Monday that Advocaat had quit as assistant to head coach Danny Blind after just three months in the role.

The former Sunderland and PSV boss is reported to have agreed a one-year deal to take charge in Istanbul, telling NOS: "I really look forward to working at such a big club in Turkey. Even at my age, this is a wonderful challenge."

And Fenerbahce have now confirmed that Pereira has been sacked, accusing the 48-year-old of going against pre-determined plans for the first team and of saying "negative things" about the club.

"Vitor Pereira and his staff, except goalkeeper coach Paulo Orlandoni, left Turkey on 13.08.2016," a statement released via their official website read.

"On the same day, Pereira talked to Portuguese media and said negative things about our club.

"At the start of the season, our board talked with Pereira about planning for the season and the tactical system. Then we transferred players with that plan.

"But Pereira changed the system. He started the Monaco match [in the Champions League qualifying round] with a 3-5-2 system. And he averted the other tests on our players' aerobic capacity.

"We wanted an official explanation form Pereira about these things. But he chose to escape from Turkey.

"We chose to cancel his contract because we think our team does not have time to fix this situation.

"After this, FIFA and CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport] are going to fix the conflict between Pereira and us."