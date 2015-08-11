Fenerbahce's Topal survives gun attack on car

Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce have revealed that midfielder Mehmet Topal escaped unhurt after being shot at in his car as he left training on Tuesday.

It is the second time the club have been the victims of such an attack in four months, after their team bus was shot at following a game against Rizespor back in April.

A statement released by Fener confirmed the attack.

"On 4th April 2015 our team bus was attacked after we had a match with Rizespor," it read. "After this our player Mehmet Topal's car was shot at when the player was inside the car.

"After the [Tuesday] morning training our player's car was attacked by an unidentified person when he was going to his home.

"Our player was not injured by this attack because his car had bulletproof glass.

"This attack is a terrorist attack. We condemn this situation. We want our police to find this person or people as soon as possible.

"We find it meaningful that the people who attacked our team bus in April 2015 have not yet been found."