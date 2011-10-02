Ferdinand and Gerrard missing for England

England head to Podgorica needing a point to seal top spot in Group G and a place in next June's finals in Ukraine and Poland.

Welbeck missed last month's wins over Bulgaria and Wales due to a hamstring problem but five goals in six games for Manchester United have propelled him back into the squad.

Fulham's Zamora has not been called up since May and has returned along with Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker.

Ferdinand was only a substitute for United in Saturday's 2-0 win over Norwich City and fellow experienced campaigner Gerrard came off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Everton but England coach Fabio Capello has deemed them not fully fit.

Right-back Chris Smalling is injured so Micah Richards is included. Striker Peter Crouch has been overlooked.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Joe Hart, David Stockdale

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Phil Jagielka, Phil Jones, Micah Richards, John Terry, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Gareth Barry, Stewart Downing, Adam Johnson, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Scott Parker, Theo Walcott, Ashley Young

Forwards: Darren Bent, Andy Carroll, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Bobby Zamora