Ferdinand to begin thinking about future

It was reported on Monday that the vastly experienced former England centre-back would not be offered a new deal at Old Trafford, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

And Ferdinand, who joined United for a then club-record fee of around £30million back in 2002, subsequently confirmed his long spell at the club was over.

The 35-year-old has been linked with moves to the United States and Turkey, but could remain in the Premier League if rumours of a switch to Arsenal are to be believed.

"In the coming days I will start to think about my next step and make a decision on what will happen," he said in quotes reported by Sky Sports. "I haven't had much time to do that yet since the season ended.

"I've been able to get away from the hype and enjoy my time."

Louis van Gaal looks set to be the man to replace David Moyes in the United hot seat, and Ferdinand expects the Dutchman to prove a hit with the club's supporters.

"He seems very strong and direct, has a good understanding and knowledge of what he wants to do and doesn't deviate. You need to be like that at a club like Man United," the former England international said.

"At every club he's been at - Ajax, Bayern Munich, Barcelona - he seems to have gone in and done things his own way and I envisage him doing same thing if he comes in to United like it's anticipated."