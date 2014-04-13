Ferdinand keen to stay at United

The veteran defender is coming to the end of his current contract and has been restricted to just nine Premier League starts this season.

Form and fitness concerns have plagued Ferdinand's campaign, leading to talk that the 35-year-old may call call time on his illustrious career.

However, he intends to continue playing on next season, even if that means an Old Trafford exit.

"I want to continue playing - that's the aim," he told BT Sport.

"Whether that be at Manchester United or somewhere else - that is up to the club.

"I'm living the dream and want that to continue, but we will have to wait and see at the end of the season."

Should Ferdinand depart Old Trafford it would leave United two centre-backs down, with captain Nemanja Vidic having already announced his decision to move to Serie A outfit Inter.

Ferdinand joined the reigning Premier League champions from Leeds United in 2002 and has won six Premier League titles, two League Cups and the UEFA Champions League while at Old Trafford.