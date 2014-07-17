Ferdinand passes medical ahead of QPR move

In what must be considered something of a transfer coup given Ferdinand's glittering career, the 35-year-old is on the verge of becoming QPR's first close-season signing ahead of the club's Premier League return.

The former England captain took to Twitter to reveal he is about to put pen to paper with the club following a successful medical.

"Thumbs up re medical now on to the exciting part #Signature EnRoute to Loftus Road...#QPR," he wrote.

Ferdinand is reported to have agreed a one-year deal at Loftus Road that means he is reunited with manager Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp handed Ferdinand his first-team debut at West Ham in 1996 and will hope the veteran's experience can have a positive impact on and off the pitch at QPR.

Ferdinand was released by United at the end of his contract after a 12-year spell at Old Trafford during which he won the Premier League six times as well as the UEFA Champions League.

He made over 450 appearances for United, who he joined from Leeds United following the 2002 World Cup.