Fernandes reveals Redknapp contract talks

Tim Sherwood has been linked with the Loftus Road hotseat after Rangers were hammered 4-0 at Tottenham on Sunday, having also been beaten by Hull City in their first game back in the Premier League.

QPR owner Fernandes stated on Wednesday that Redknapp is still the right man for the job and hopes to agree a new deal with the former Tottenham boss, whose existing contract expires at the end of the season.

"Me and Harry have been in discussions. It's something I've always wanted - stability. There was always an intention to renew Harry's [contract]." Fernandes told Sky Sports News.

Fernandes also confirmed that the London club are keen to sign Reading goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before the transfer window closes next Monday.

He said: "Not something I've been working on, but we are interested in him, but at the right price and if it doesn't work out then it doesn't work out."

Rangers will get another opportunity to get up and running in the top flight when they host Sunderland on Saturday.