Fernandez agrees AC Milan loan

AC Milan left it late but managed to secure the services of Mati Fernandez prior to the Serie A transfer deadline passing on Wednesday.

The Fiorentina midfielder will link up with former boss Vincenzo Montella at San Siro on loan, with Milan holding an option to make the deal permanent.

Fernandez made 27 appearances for Fiorentina last season as the Viola finished fifth – earning them a Europa League spot.

However, he will not play in Europe this season after agreeing a temporary switch to Milan as part of Montella's attempt to revitalise the fallen Serie A giants.

Fernandez is the sixth new face at Milan this season, following Gianluca Lapadula, Gustavo Gomez, Jose Sosa, Mario Pasalic and Leonel Vangioni.