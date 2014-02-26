Feyenoord's Pelle escapes immediate suspension

The Italian forward reacted angrily to his side conceding an injury-time goal in last weekend's 2-2 draw at De Grolsch Veste, a result that leaves Feyenoord nine points adrift of leaders Ajax.

Pelle was subsequently caught on camera kicking the dugout, before he continued his outburst on his way to the changing rooms.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) took a dim view of the incident and met on Tuesday to decide on a punishment.

The Italian was handed a one-match ban suspended for 12 months, and a fine of €5,000, meaning he can face Ajax in Sunday's Der Klassieker clash.

"Feyenoord and Graziano Pelle have accepted the settlement proposed by the KNVB prosecutor," a statement on the club's official website read.

"(The) striker has a suspended sentence of (a) one game suspension, plus an unconditional fine of 5,000 euros.

"Pelle is therefore available for the (match) against Ajax next Sunday."

The news is a huge boost to Feyenoord, as Pelle is the club's top scorer in the Eredivisie with 19 goals.