FFF feels Paris 'pain'

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet expressed his sadness and pain after Friday's attacks on Paris.

Reports suggest as many as 140 people have been killed after the apparent co-ordinated terror attacks in the nation's capital, including one at the Stade de France.

A blast was heard during France's 2-0 friendly win over Germany and fans and players were left inside the stadium long after the game finished.

Le Graet sent his regards to the families impacted in a statement released on Saturday morning.

"The French FA shares all of the emotions that have shaken the nation following the tragic events that occurred on Friday around Paris and around the Stade de France as France-Germany was taking place," he said.

"The FFF feels the pain of the bereaved families and those close to them."

There remains uncertainty over whether France's friendly against England, scheduled to be played at Wembley on Tuesday, will go ahead.