FIFA to distribute $209m to clubs for World Cups

World football's governing body and the European Club Association (ECA) announced on Friday that an extended agreement has been reached to compensate clubs and "further enhance consideration of club football interests at FIFA level".

The $209 million pot will be in place for each of the next two editions of the game's biggest showpiece event and is treble the $70 million dished out after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Sepp Blatter, FIFA's president, said in a statement: "We are taking a huge step forward in promoting relations between FIFA and the clubs in a spirit of mutual and constructive cooperation."

The statement continued: "The agreement puts the emphasis on fundamental principles such as the promotion of training and player development as well as the sporting integrity of the competitions, in the interests of the game and its appeal to the public.

"In addition, FIFA will continue with the Club Protection Programme, by which clubs are compensated for losses incurred due to players being injured while on international duty. The Club Protection Programme will therefore be extended to at least until after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar."