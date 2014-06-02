FIFA set to learn findings from Qatar investigation

The process surrounding Qatar's successful bid has faced particular scrutiny amid fresh allegations of corruption.

Reports in the British press over the weekend alleged that Mohamed Bin Hammam, former president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), paid up to $5 million to football officials to drum up support for the bid.

Qatar's 2022 Bid Committee subsequently released a statement denying the claims, and insisted Bin Hammam had no role in the bidding process.

Previously, former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner was accused of receiving $2million in payments from a firm controlled by a former Qatari football official in return for his support.

There is set to be some clarity on the situation, however, as an investigation led by former United States attorney Michael Garcia, who heads the investigatory chamber of Fifa's ethics committee, is set to be completed by June 9.

A statement from the ethics committee read: "After months of interviewing witnesses and gathering materials, we intend to complete that phase of our investigation by June 9, 2014, and to submit a report to the adjudicatory chamber approximately 6 weeks thereafter.

"The report will consider all evidence potentially related to the bidding process, including evidence collected from prior investigations."

FIFA vice president Jim Boyce has said a change of venue should be considered if the allegations are proven, while Football Association chairman Greg Dyke believes a re-vote on the 2022 process would be the correct course of action if corruption is uncovered.

Qatar were named as 2022 World Cup hosts in December 2010, ahead of bids from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The decision has been the subject of much controversy, with concerns over the ability of players to play in the height of the Qatari summer, meaning it is likely the tournament will be switched to winter months between November and January.

Several FIFA figures, including president Sepp Blatter, have admitted fault in overlooking the climate in Qatar as a potential problem.