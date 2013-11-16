FIFA World Cup Play-Off: Cameroon v Tunisia

The two sides go into the match level after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Rades on October 13, with that result setting up a winner-takes-all clash in the return fixture for a spot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Cameroon were able to hold on for a draw thanks to a fine performance from goalkeeper Charles Itandje in the first encounter, with the on-loan Konyaspor shot-stopper producing a string of saves to keep the scores level.



Fenerbahce forward Pierre Webo should have put the visitors on course for a crucial away win when he missed from just five yards out, but neither side could find the net, meaning that there will be everything still on the line in Yaounde.



Tunisia coach Ruud Krol was left disappointed with his side's inability to convert their chances in the first leg, but he insists that they will do everything possible to claim a vital away win.



He said: "It is a pity to have missed so many opportunities (in Rades). We were in control for most of the game, with some shaky phases from time to time.



"We must not forget who were in front of us. Now we will do everything to score a goal in Yaounde. We have what it takes to achieve it."



The two sides have only played each other four times in competitive matches since 2000, with Cameroon unbeaten against their rivals in that spell, which includes two victories, one coming after extra-time.



Tunisia do go into the encounter in good form, however. Including friendlies, they have only lost three of their last 22 matches, with two of those coming against African heavyweights Ivory Coast and Ghana.



Cameroon, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their previous five competitive fixtures and came through their qualifying group with four wins from their six matches to top Group I ahead of Libya.



Krol has received a boost in the build-up to the match after France-born midfielders Fabien Camus and Houcine Nater gained citizenship, allowing them to feature in the crucial tie.



The Tunisia coach will, however, be without the services of defenders Alaeddine Yahia and Aymen Abdennour (both knee).



Cameroon coach Volker Finke has been able to recall numerous players who missed out on the first leg, with Landry Nguemeo, Henri Bedimo, Gaetan Bong, Stephane Mbia and Loe Raoul all back in the squad.



Lorient forward Vincent Aboubakar has also kept his place after a good start to the season in France, while QPR left-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto is back in the squad.



Midfielder Jean Makoun is confident that Cameroon have what it takes to overcome Tunisia, highlighting World Cup qualification as the perfect motivator.



He told Camfoot.com: "We will give 100 per cent to make sure that the team which will take on Tunisia has everything it takes to win. If we are here it is to go to the World Cup. We do not aim at anything else but the qualification."