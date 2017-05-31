Figueirense goalkeeper takes cab home at half-time after making blunder

The Figueirense goalkeeper was mostly at fault for Boa's opening goal converted by Douglas Assis in their Brazilian Serie B match on Tuesday evening, before Felliper Matheus made it 2-0 with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Fabio was seemingly so enraged by his individual performance and the team's collective display that he took a taxi home at half-time. The 38-year-old claimed he left for personal reasons.

After Figueirense's 2-0 defeat, manager Carlos Arini confirmed he left the Estadio Orlando Scarpelli stadium, and has now been sacked.

"The hiring of Fabio was endorsed by me. I worked with him in 2008, and he always had strong character," Arini told Globo Esporte.

"Sometimes faults happen. Maybe he was having psychological problems, we don't know. He did not comment, he just left.

"I just talked to the player and told him he's no longer part of the squad."

Taxi!

