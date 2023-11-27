Finally! The best soccer cleats for wide feet are reduced for Cyber Monday - but you'll need to act fast

Finding soccer cleats that fit comfortably can be a difficult and arduous task when you have wide feet, and finding a deal can be just as difficult as squeezing into narrow boots.

Fortunately, there's a great deal on at Pro:Direct at the moment for Cyber Monday, with the Adidas Copa Pure 2.1 being slapped with a discount. We at FFT rated them as one of the best cleats on the market for wide feet, scoring them an impressive four stars out of five.

Having only been released last month, the lucid blue version of the modern classics are already in the sale - but might not be for much longer as the bonanza of deals comes to a close in the next few hours.

What's great about this deal, though, is that I've genuinely been searching for hours trying to find a pair for myself. I'm also someone who has wide feet and struggles to fit into the majority of cleats comfortably, so best believe I wasn't going to let other people suffer like I have done in the past.

Indeed, having the right cleats can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed for those that require a little additional comfort and breathing room.

And to top things off, the Adidas Copa Pure 2.1 come in a beautiful colourway that will have you standing out on the pitch. But not in a flash way - more so a cultured player who is someone not to be underestimated.

Adidas Copa Pure 2.1 FG Was $230 Now $161

Finding the right pair of soccer cleats can be a tough task when you have wide feet, but no more! These Copa Pure 2.1s are comfortable and great for anyone to wear. Our North American friends can take advantage of a $69 saving on a pair right now.

More Cyber Monday soccer deals

Cyber Monday: football boots deals and soccer cleats deals 2023

Cyber Monday: EA Sports FC 24 deals on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox

Cyber Monday: Best football shirts deals

Cyber Monday LIVE: We'll be dropping the best football deals in here as soon as we find them