Finke believes Germany should win World Cup

Germany are considered among the favourites for the marquee tournament, alongside the likes of hosts Brazil, Argentina and reigning champions Spain.

And Finke sees no reason why Germany cannot succeed so long as they avoid injuries, though he hopes it would not come at the expense of eliminating Cameroon.

"Many people believe that Germany are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and I agree," Finke said.

"They have a real possibility to perform well and reach the final. If they get there, I would be very pleased.

"It's the same here in Cameroon, sometimes players can get injured, results don't go your way and everything could be much better.

"I just want to say, Germany should progress through to the final, and if Cameroon are not their opponents, they should become world champions."

Finke witnessed Cameroon grab a creditable 2-2 draw with Joachim Low's men in Monday's World Cup warm-up friendly in Monchengladbach.

Cameroon face Moldova on Friday, before opening their World Cup campaign against Mexico on June 13.