Fiorentina complete Vitor Hugo signing for reported €8million
Vitor Hugo has signed a four-year contract with Fiorentina after the Serie A club reached an agreement with Palmeiras.
Fiorentina have announced the signing of Vitor Hugo from Palmeiras for a reported €8million.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year after completing a medical with the Serie A club.
The centre-back is expected to begin training with his new team-mates on Tuesday.
Speaking at the end of last month, Palmeiras coach Cuca said the Brazilian club will receive €8million for the deal.
"We brought in a lot of money from sales: €33million from Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City and €8million from Vitor Hugo to Fiorentina," he told a media conference.
Vitor Hugo, who was a key part of Palmeiras' Brasileirao-winning squad of 2016, has been signed as a replacement for Gonzalo Rodriguez, whose contract expires at the end of June.
The 33-year-old was quoted as saying last weekend that he would be interested in joining Olympiacos when he leaves Italy.
VITOR HUGO E’ UN NUOVO CALCIATORE VIOLA June 5, 2017
