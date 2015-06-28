Fiorentina make 'insane offer' to Salah

Fiorentina have made winger Mohamed Salah "an insane offer" to extend his loan spell at the club from Chelsea, according to a club director.

Speaking at a club function, Vincenzo Guerini - a former player and coach of Fiorentina - has been quoted in the Italian media as saying the deal proffered to Salah should be impossible to refuse.

The Egypt international is weighing up his future, with Inter also reportedly keen on taking Salah for the 2015-16 season.

Salah, 23, joined Chelsea in January 2014 but was sent to Fiorentina on loan just over a year later as part of the deal that saw Juan Cuadrado arrive at Stamford Bridge.

In 16 Serie A appearances last term, Salah scored six goals and set up another three.

"I tell the fans that the club has made an insane offer to Salah," Guerini said.

"If any player, not just Salah, turned down a proposal like that, then it's best he doesn't stay at Fiorentina. However, I think Salah will accept.

"He made a huge impact with us, so it's normal that he should receive calls from elsewhere. He wants to earn more, but Fiorentina made a truly important proposal."

Salah has made just 13 Premier League appearances - including six starts - for Chelsea since joining the club from Basel.