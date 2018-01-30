Fiorentina sign Dabo from Saint-Etienne
Bryan Dabo has completed his move to Fiorentina from Saint-Etienne, the Serie A side reported to have paid €4m for the 25-year-old.
Fiorentina have announced the signing of Bryan Dabo, the French midfielder joining from Saint-Etienne.
Dabo, who is reported to have cost the Serie A side €4million, will undergo a medical on Tuesday but Fiorentina confirmed the deal has been completed.
The 25-year-old was at Montpellier when the club won the Ligue 1 title in the 2011-12 season, though he had yet to break into the team.
Dabo, called up for France's Under-21 team in 2013, was booked in his last five Ligue 1 appearances for Saint-Etienne.
" è un calciatore della Fiorentina".Leggi il comunicato: January 30, 2018
