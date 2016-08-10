Fiorentina sign Sanchez from Aston Villa

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Aston Villa's Carlos Sanchez, the club announced on Tuesday.

Sanchez, 30, will join Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal for 2016-17, pending a medical.

The defensive midfielder has over 65 caps for Colombia, representing the side at the Copa America Centenario.

He began his professional career in Uruguay, having moved to River Plate from youth side Danubio, before joining French club Valenciennes in 2007.

Sanchez moved to LaLiga side Elche in 2013 before being switching to Villa the following season.

He made 28 appearances in his first Premier League season but was hampered by injuries in 2015-16 as Villa were relegated to the Championship.

Fiorentina, who finished fifth in the Serie A standings last season, begin their 2016-17 campaign against five-time defending champions Juventus on August 20.