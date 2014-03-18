Fiorentina welcome back Rossi for Juve clash

Rossi, 27, has been sidelined by a knee injury since January and remains in doubt to represent Italy at the World Cup in Brazil in mid-year.



But in a fillip for Fiorentina's active squad members, Rossi - who has been undergoing treatment in the United States, the country of his birth - will be at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to watch his side try to progress past the Italian champions and into the last eight in the European competition.



"Today I spoke to the club about Beppe's return," agent Andrea Pastorello told TGR Toscana.



"Pepito will be in Florence on Thursday to watch the game against Juventus. He wants to be at the stadium at all costs.



"In America he followed the games on TV, but now it is the time to come back."



While Rossi has his sights on Brazil, Pastorello said it is small goals at this stage for the Fiorentina marksman.



"We are working to get back as soon as possible and in theory he could play at the end of April but it is still early to make predictions," he said.



"The World Cup? Right now the objective is to come back on to the field with Fiorentina."