Firmino unmoved by transfer talk

Brazil prodigy Roberto Firmino has played down talk of leaving Hoffenheim in the coming months, claiming the only side he dreams of playing for is his national team.

Firmino has burst onto the international scene this season with a string of impressive performances in his first four appearances, which have yielded two goals.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Zenit have all been linked with the 23-year-old – who could be set to appear on the UEFA Champions League stage for the first time.

However, as he hopes his early performances for Brazil will convince Dunga to take him to the Copa America, Firmino's focus is clear.

"I don't like to talk about transfers that much," he explained to the Copa America's official website.

"Rumours always bother you, but I try not to worry about them.

"I don't have a club that I dream of playing for. I dreamt of playing for Brazil, and this has already happened."

Hoffenheim were the Bundesliga's great entertainers last term, scoring 72 goals but conceding 70 on their way to a ninth-placed finish.

Firmino contributed 16 strikes last term, although his tally has dropped to just six with four league games to play this term and he is keen to end the campaign on a high and nail down a Copa spot.

"When it comes to the Brazilian team nothing is guaranteed," he added.

"You need to always play well. I will only feel part of the Copa America squad when my name is on the list and it is published by the technical committee.

"The expectation of triumph is always going to be there. We are playing in the team that has won the World Cup more times than any other. Playing for the Brazilian national team always means winning and searching for titles. There is no other thought."