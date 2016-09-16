Firmino wants to become the Neymar of Liverpool

Roberto Firmino hopes to become "the Neymar of Liverpool" with the help of Jurgen Klopp, but is adamant fulfilling that ambition is ultimately up to him.

The Brazilian attacker has enjoyed a close relationship with Klopp since the German's arrival at Anfield in October 2015.

And he is keen to take the next step in his career under the 49-year-old, who played a key role in the development of stars such as Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund.

"I played against Klopp's teams for four-and-a-half years [in the Bundesliga]," former Hoffenheim forward Firmino told The Daily Mail.

"I know what he wants from a player. When I heard that he was coming to be Liverpool manager, I was so pleased. I could not have been happier. I knew what he was going to bring here. He brought a style of work and play from Germany and the team has adapted to it.

"Our friendship is crystal clear. There is nothing behind it. He is a great person. If you do what he asks you to do, you will never let him down. Can he make me the Neymar of Liverpool? It all depends on me.

"He wants each of us to be like a runner. Don't stop. Never stop. Keep going. That is the way it is for him and that is the way I like to play. You always have to be in motion.

"It comes easy to me to run. I picked a lot of it up from Germany. I had four-and-a-half years there and I learned you have to be on the automatic button. Press it and you go, you keep running, chasing and working. I always try to do a bit more than I am asked. I've been quite hyperactive since I was a child. I don't like to stop."

Firmino, 24, has netted three goals in five appearances in all competitions this campaign. He scored 11 times for Liverpool last season.