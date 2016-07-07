First Arsenal season a disappointment, admits Cech

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that a lack of silverware made his first season at the Emirates Stadium disappointing.

The Czech Republic international joined from Chelsea for a reported £10million fee last June, and helped the Gunners defeat his old club in the Community Shield in August.

However, Arsenal failed to lift any further trophies, finishing second in the Premier League behind Leicester City and suffering defeat in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup to Barcelona, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

And Cech is determined to sustain a title challenge in 2016-17 in order to put his barren first term behind him.

"We were disappointed," he told Sky Sports. "We thought that we were good enough to challenge for the title and to be in the title race until the last game. Unfortunately, Leicester did remarkably well and it was a historical achievement for them.

"We couldn't match them but we finished second which was the best finish for Arsenal for a long time. There were a lot of positives from our last campaign but obviously we would like to carry that on and improve for the next season because we finished empty-handed and that is not what we wanted.

"We started well with the Community Shield but obviously you want to add some important trophies to that. The aim for the next season is to add some silverware to the cabinet and we will definitely work for that."

Arsenal face Liverpool in a daunting opening fixture of the new season, but Cech is relishing the prospect of meeting a potential title rival on day one of what looks set to be a hotly-contested campaign.

"It's great to really have a test in the first game and then you can kick on your season if you start it the right way," said the 34-year-old.

"Liverpool will be one of those teams who will want to challenge for the title, having played well with Jurgen Klopp after his arrival.

"We expect a big challenge because [Manchester] United have been improving their squad, they've changed their manager and they'll be hungry for success.

"Manchester City with their new manager will do the same thing and let's not forget Liverpool and Spurs and us, I think it will be a very exciting season and will be very challenging for many reasons. Chelsea will definitely be there with Antonio Conte.

"We're in for an exciting season."