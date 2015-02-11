Fit-again Ribery itching for Bayern return

The former France winger is yet to feature for Bayern this year after suffering a thigh injury shortly before the season resumed with a crushing 4-1 defeat at Wolfsburg.

However, a return to training this week has bolstered Pep Guardiola's options, and Ribery is keen to hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena.

"The whole last week we worked hard indoors on strength exercises," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"I really hope I can be part of the team against Hamburg, I must say I'm very confident because everything has gone well so far.

"It was a disappointment to feel this injury just two days before the Wolfsburg match but at least it wasn't something more serious."

Bayern will also be boosted by Rafinha's return to fitness. The Brazilian defender has similarly been unable to feature in 2015 due to an ankle knock but he has also taken part in full training this week.