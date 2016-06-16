Five Russia fans in custody after attack in Cologne

Police in Cologne have confirmed five Russia fans travelling back from Euro 2016 have been placed in custody after an attack on two Spanish tourists and their companion in the German town.

The tournament in France has been blighted by outbreaks of violence, with flashpoints in several cities, and the problems have now spread across the border.

In one of the latest confirmed incidents, police said the five supporters – all between the ages of 26 and 30 – were heading east from Marseille when they made a stop in Cologne, where three people are said to have been beaten.

One of the victims was said to be badly injured.