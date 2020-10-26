Five suspects arrested in connection to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of for Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was mysteriously shot dead at the home of his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in what is believed to have been a robbery in Vosloorus, Johannesburg six years ago to the day.

However, Cele confirmed in Pretoria on Monday that five suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng by the police’s cold case unit between 8am and 10am today.

‘The SAPS and NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) are confident that we have a watertight case against all five suspects. At this point, we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,’ Cele said.

‘After gathering sufficient intelligence, information and evidence, I'm happy to announce that there has been a breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Meanwhile, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said: ‘Some of these suspects were arrested while they were outside custody, but some were charged because they were already in custody on other cases from the cold case strategic approach.

‘We have been looking for the weapon for the whole duration of the investigation. But with the final tactics applied, we found the weapon and...the weapon is ballistically connected to the crime scene,’ Sitole added.