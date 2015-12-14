Flamengo confirm Lavezzi interest

Flamengo executive director Rodrigo Caetano has confirmed the club are interested in signing Ezequiel Lavezzi, but an agreement is "a long way" off.

The Argentine's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, with the Brazilian club, Barcelona and Juventus all linked to his signature.

According to Caetano, Flamengo has made contact with the player's representatives but there has been no movement toward a deal.

"It is true there was a meeting, but one more because his return to South American football has been suggested," he told SporTV.

"According to his representatives, among the teams he would like to play for, one is Flamengo. But to become viable we have a long way.

"With him, personally, there has not [been a conversation], only through intermediaries."

Caetano cited interest from European clubs and the financial requirements to bring Lavezzi to the Maracana as potential downfalls.

"In addition to the financial factor, there is still a market for him there [in Europe]," he added.

"I believe it is still very difficult. This is all that has happened. This happened three weeks ago and leaked … three weeks later, that hasn't changed."