Flanagan joins Burnley on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has agreed to a season-long loan deal with Burnley.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new contract at Anfield in March, is looking to reignite his career in the Premier League after injuries restricted him to just five top-flight appearances last term.

"Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on a season-long loan," Burnley announced in a statement.

"The versatile full-back, 23, is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the Reds' Academy in recent years."

"It's a massive club with passionate fans I can't wait" - on his switch to Turf Moor. August 5, 2016

Flanagan made his debut in April 2011 and enjoyed a strong campaign in 2013-14, as Liverpool finished just two points behind champions Manchester City.

The defender, who has one cap for England, saw his rise curtailed by knee problems and he has been forced to undergo two operations in the last two years.

"I need to get back to the level I was at and to do that I feel like I need a consistent run of games so I think this is the best opportunity to do that," he told Burnley's official website.

"It's a massive club with passionate fans and I can't wait to get started here now."