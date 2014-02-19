Fletcher handed Scotland recall for Poland clash

The Manchester United midfielder's career has been plagued by chronic bowel disease ulcerative colitis, but he made his comeback for David Moyes' side against Aston Villa in December after almost a year on the sidelines.

Fletcher has made a further eight appearances for the Premier League champions since then and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has recalled the 30-year-old for the friendly in Warsaw on March 5.

Not since captaining his country in a friendly victory over Luxembourg has Fletcher featured at international level and Strachan did not hesitate to welcome him back into the fold.

Strachan said: "It was wonderful over the Christmas period to see him back playing football,

"We have got to take it a stage further. I've seen him playing and he has lost none of his enthusiasm, which he will never lose.

"To have him back in the squad is terrific."

Left-back Andrew Robertson has received his first call-up following his fine form for Dundee United and fellow full-back Phil Bardsley is recalled after forcing his way back into the Sunderland side.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Matt Gilks (Blackpool), David Marshall (Cardiff City), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Phil Bardsley (Sunderland), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Andrew Robertson (Dundee United), Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Charlie Adam (Stoke City), Ikechi Anya (Watford), Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace), Scott Brown (Celtic), Chris Burke (Birmingham City), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), James Forrest (Celtic), James Morrison (West Brom), Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic), Robert Snodgrass (Norwich City)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Ross McCormack (Leeds United), Steven Naismith (Everton)