Fletcher: Rashford and Co. aren't United mainstays yet

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has warned Marcus Rashford and his young team-mates they have achieved nothing yet.

Rashford burst on the scene at Old Trafford with four goals in two matches against Midtjylland and Arsenal, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Guillermo Varela have enjoyed time in the senior side.

But while Fletcher said he always enjoys seeing youngsters get their chance at Old Trafford - extending back to his 12-year senior association with the club - the West Brom captain insisted Rashford and Co. have a long way to go.

"I love to see young players getting an opportunity. You see they play with no fear and with exuberance and a confidence and a naivety at times which is good," Fletcher said ahead of United's visit to The Hawthorns on Sunday.

"The club has always been about that and Louis van Gaal has not been shy about putting the young lads in.

"It is great when you come in at first and you do well and that is when you have to work even harder because it does become even more difficult.

"I would say to them keep working hard and don't think you've made it just yet.

"You've made it when you've won two or three Premier Leagues and you've played for four or five seasons – that is when you can buy your Bentley or your super car."

Fletcher left United after just seven months working under manager Van Gaal but said media criticism of his football as boring or dull is off the mark.

"It's not joyless [football]," the Scotsman said.

"He demands a team structure. He's very demanding of your role in the team and that you're patient and you stay in your area and it is very structured.

"There's no doubt about that but I learned a lot from it. He expects creativity and freedom at the right moments. He doesn't expect it all the time."