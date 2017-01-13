Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher believes Wayne Rooney was as influential as Cristiano Ronaldo before stepping back for the sake of the team.

Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton's record for most goals for United after scoring in a win over Reading in the FA Cup.

Fletcher, who spent more than a decade at United, said the club's captain deserved recognition.

The West Brom captain feels Rooney was as good as Ronaldo before sacrificing himself for the team.

"Everybody wants recognition. You always think you should have more," Fletcher told the Daily Mail.

"But he's broken records, captained United and England, won everything. He's up there with the best, every bit as influential as Ronaldo in his day.

"Those two went toe to toe one year, but after that, to allow Ronaldo to go forwards, Wayne fell back and was a team player and that was what they needed.

"People with good football intelligence will realise that. Others may not."

West Brom, who sit eighth in the Premier League, visit Tottenham on Saturday while United host Liverpool a day later.