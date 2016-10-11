Fletcher: Scotland desperate to repay Strachan

After watching under-fire manager Gordon Strachan defend his team in the media, Scotland captain Darren Fletcher said his team-mates are desperate to repay the faith.

Scotland were fortunate to escape with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Lithuania in World Cup qualifying on Saturday but Strachan refused to criticise his players.

And his actions have given Fletcher and Co. more inspiration heading into Tuesday's Group F clash in Slovakia.

"The manager will sometimes go into a press conference and take the blows for the players. It makes us more determined," said Fletcher, who is nursing a dead leg.

"His knowledge of the game, his detail and preparation, the way he wants us to play, it's unbelievable.

"Everyone enjoys training. We are desperate to play for him."

Scotland have collected four points from their opening two fixtures to sit two points adrift of group leaders England.