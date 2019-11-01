Manchester City and West Ham among suitors of Romania prospect Florinel Coman

The 21-year-old caught the eye with Romania’s Under-21s over the summer as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over England that secured the Young Lions’ exit from the European Under-21 Championship.

According to the Mail Online, City have been casting an eye over the winger’s progress as they consider a bid for the player.

Coman earned comparisons with PSG star Kylian Mbappe from his club owner Gigi Becali.

He has been in terrific form so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 19 games across all competitions.

The former Viitorul forward is considered one of the biggest prospects in Romanian football and earned his first senior cap in a 3-0 win over the Faroe Islands in October.

He was watched by scouts as he put in a superb display in a 4-0 win over Hermannstadt last weekend, scoring two and setting up the other two.

During the summer Under-21 tournament in Italy and San Marino, Coman helped Romania reach the semi-finals before they were eliminated by Germany.

