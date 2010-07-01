Flying Dutchmen undaunted by Brazil

Netherlands have their sights set on lifting the trophy themselves but coach Bert van Marwijk faces a tactical dilemma for a quarter-final in Port Elizabeth against a team that has mercilessly punished their opponents, whatever their approach.

With three forwards, Chile boldly attacked the Samba Boys in their second round encounter but lost 3-0 after being torn to shreds by a side that looked close to flawless in all areas of the pitch.

Likewise, putting up the shutters in defence does not seem to work much either, with the likes of the brilliant Kaka, Robinho and Luis Fabiano relentlessly chipping away.

Coach Dunga, who was captain when Brazil beat Netherlands in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, said their opponents were technically strong and his team had to be prepared.

However, accommodation arrangements and an unfamiliar training venue seemed to be more of a concern to Dunga than the threat of Brazil's in-form and confident opponents.

"It interferes with things," he said. "We will have to share a hotel with more people, there will be more confusion, and we will have to overcome this situation. Now, we are going to move to another reality," he said.

Elano will be missing on Friday with a bruised ankle sustained during Brazil's game with Ivory Coast and Dani Alvez will likely fill the void, as he did against Chile.

Felipe Melo has an ankle injury and his replacement Ramires is suspended for two yellow cards, meaning Josue will likely get a start against the Dutch.

MAJOR LIFT

Netherlands have won all four of their matches and Arjen Robben's early goal on his return from injury in their 2-1 win over Slovakia has given the team a major lift.

They have endured criticism about dull play but winger Ryan Babel insisted the Dutch had so far faced opponents who had used negative tactics and Brazil's attacking flair would bring the best out of them.

"We play our better games against teams that want to play football as well and on Friday, Brazil is not going to wait," he said.

Van Marwijk believes his team can go all the way having been in control in their group matches. He will be expecting something entirely different against Brazil, however.

"Perhaps we might be the underdogs for the first time in South Africa. We are confident but the Brazilians also convey this confidence. It's almost like they're invincible," he said.

"But we're here for one reason, to get the big prize. We have to believe in it," he said.

