How to sell in Football Manager 2024: The Saudi Pro League is FULLY ‘replicated’ in FM24

In Football Manager 2024, the Saudi Pro League is fully replicated and ready to evolve just like the real competition.

That's according to Miles Jacobson, the Studio Director at Sports Interactive, who makes FM. FourFourTwo went along to the studio to play the new game and learn how it was made – and Jacobson explained that Saudi Arabian clubs can be a real beneficiary for FM players this season.

FFT asked if the Saudi Pro League had been a spanner in the works over the summer when trying to make FM24: Jacobson reflected that it hadn't been a problem for the developers in the slightest, however, and that though the league isn't playable, it can really help you if you're looking to move on deadwood.

GET 23% OFF FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 If you're looking for a discount on FM24, There's 18% off preorder at Fanatical – by shopping via FFT, you can save an extra 5% off the game – making it 23% off overall. That reduces the final price to just £34.64, down from £44.99. When you head to the checkout, make sure to use the additional discount code 442FM24 to get the extra 5% off Football Manager 2024.

"It wasn’t a spanner in the works – the Saudi Pro League’s summer of business came early enough for us to replicate it this year. If you’re playing the game, you’ll see: all of a sudden, the Saudi clubs are looking to buy your players," Jacobson reflected.

"So we’ve tried to replicate the league both how it is now and how we believe it will be in the future, as well.

The Saudi Pro League can help your transfer dealings in FM24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The league isn’t in the game – it’s not playable – we’ll look at lots of leagues in the future to see if we can add them. We want every league in the world eventually.

"But yeah, it was extra work but it came in at an early enough time to be a part of a game, rather than the Saudi Pro League suddenly developing in October and the FM team having to blind panic and get everything in, in time for the release."

Football Manager 2024 drops on November 6, with new features teased ahead of the game's drop. Netflix is set to carry the game, while FFT's list of the wonderkids to watch out for is also out already.

Miles Jacobson of Sports Interactive, the team behind FM, has spoken to FFT about the introduction of the Japanese J-League.