Football Manager 2024 mobile version to launch exclusively on Netflix
Football Manager 2024 on Netflix!? Players of the mobile version of FM24 will have to have a Netflix account to be able to interact with the game
Football Manager 2024 is set to be released on November 6, and the mobile version of FM24 will launch exclusively on Netflix.
Since April 2010, Football Manager has been available on Apple products, with Android devices able to play the game from April 2012. While players will still be able to find FM24 Mobile on the App Store and Google Play, users will need a Netflix account to login and get started on the management sim.
Revealed as part of the new game's first announcement trailer, FM24 Mobile will therefore only appear through the Netflix mobile app when the game is launched in November. It won't however, be available through the Netflix app on PCs, TVs and games consoles.
As part of the announcement, studio Sports Interactive highlighted how the decision to offer FM24 Mobile exclusively on Netflix will allow more players to access the game.
"Now, through Netflix’s global reach and membership base, more players than ever before can fast-track their way to footballing glory and benefit from the addition of four new languages to the game," it said.
This decision means that, unfortunately, you won't be able to play the mobile version of Football Manager 2024 without being a Netflix member.
Further details about the mobile version of FM24, such as new features and functionality, will be released in the week commencing October 23.
What is known for the main version of the game already, though, is that there will be a comprehensive update on set pieces, as well as smarter transfers and finances within the game to ensure it remains as realistic and up-to-date as possible.
Football Manager 2024 drops on November 6, with fans already knowing a little about the game already, as new features have been teased.
A trailer has been released, teasing new features, while Netflix is set to carry the game, too. FFT's list of the wonderkids to watch out for is also out already.
