Football Manager 2024: The FM24 wonderkids we expect for the new game

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids are already writing their stories, with FM24 not expected to be released until the autumn. If you're anything like us though, you're already pondering which prospects will be available when the game comes out.

Well, we've been scouring not just the FM database but the real world for clues as to who will become the wonderkids of tomorrow. These are our picks for superstardom – and yes, before you ask, yes: we have a score of 20 for judging players' potential ability.

So let's dive in. These are the kids that you'll need for your Football Manager save next time around. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…

Goalkeepers

Gabriel Slonina of Chicago Fire in action against New York City (Image credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers in Football Manager tend to mature after the age of 25 – but that probably won't stop you from picking up a precocious custodian for the next decade.

With these players all under 21, it's well worth adding one or two to your loan army now rather than having to shell out megabucks down the line. It's all about the long game, right?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Goalkeepers Player Age Nationality Club E Gavin Bazunu 21 Republic of Ireland Southampton Row 0 - Cell 4 Maarten Vandevoordt 21 Belgium Genk Row 1 - Cell 4 Gabriel Slonina 19 United States Chelsea Row 2 - Cell 4 Bart Verbruggen 20 Netherlands Anderlecht Row 3 - Cell 4 Kacper Tobiasz 20 Poland Lega Warsaw Row 4 - Cell 4 Dogan Alemdar 20 Turkey Stade Rennais Row 5 - Cell 4 Daniil Khudyakov 19 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow Row 6 - Cell 4 Matheus Donelli 21 Brazil Corinthians Row 7 - Cell 4 James Trafford 20 England Manchester City Row 8 - Cell 4 James Beadle 18 England Brighton & Hove Albion Row 9 - Cell 4 Andre Gomes 18 Portugal Benfica Row 10 - Cell 4 Lukas Hornicek 20 Czech Republic Braga Row 11 - Cell 4 Noah Atubolu 21 Germany Freiburg Row 12 - Cell 4 Samuel Soares 20 Portugal Benfica Row 13 - Cell 4 Ruslan Neshcheret 21 Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv Row 14 - Cell 4 Plamen Andreev 18 Bulgaria Levski Sofia Row 15 - Cell 4 Chris Brady 19 United States Chicago Fire Row 16 - Cell 4 Filip Jorgensen 21 Denmark Villarreal Row 17 - Cell 4 Konstantinos Tzolakis 20 Greece Olympiacos Row 18 - Cell 4 Karl Hein 21 Estonia Arsenal Row 19 - Cell 4 Daniil Odoevskiy 20 Russia Zenit Saint Petersburg Row 20 - Cell 4 Mycael 19 Brazil Athletico Paranaense Row 21 - Cell 4 Svetoslav Vutsov 20 Bulgaria Slavia Sofia Row 22 - Cell 4 Kacper Bieszczad 20 Poland Zaglebie Lubin Row 23 - Cell 4 Filip Stankovic 21 Serbia FC Volendam Row 24 - Cell 4 Goncalo Ribeiro 17 Portugal Porto B Row 25 - Cell 4 Noah Raveyre 17 France Saint-Etienne Row 26 - Cell 4 Daniel Gjerde Saetren 17 Norway Sogndal Row 27 - Cell 4 Timo Schlieck 17 Germany RB Leipzig Row 28 - Cell 4 Andreas Dithmer 17 Denmark Copenhagen Row 29 - Cell 4

Right-backs

Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action against Sevilla (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Right-back is a fascinating position in FM. There are naturally more right-footers than left in football and these days, it's not just the centre-backs and wingers who weren't good enough in those positions who play out at full-back.

These youngsters are all specialised in this position: whether you favour a back three or four, holding possession or countering, the full-backs you operate with are becoming ever-important in the modern game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Right-backs Player Age Nationality Club E Malo Gusto 20 France Chelsea Row 0 - Cell 4 Tino Livramento 20 England Southampton Row 1 - Cell 4 Arnau Martinez 20 Spain Girona Row 2 - Cell 4 Rico Lewis 18 England Mannchester City Row 3 - Cell 4 Kiliann Sildillia 21 France Freiburg Row 4 - Cell 4 Joe Scally 20 United States Borussia Monchengladbach Row 5 - Cell 4 Ivan Fresneda 18 Spain Real Valladolid Row 6 - Cell 4 Brandon Soppy 21 France Atalanta Row 7 - Cell 4 Amar Dedic 20 Bosnia Red Bull Salzburg Row 8 - Cell 4 Sael Kumbedi 18 France Olympique Lyonnais Row 9 - Cell 4 Devyne Rensch 20 Netherlands Ajax Row 10 - Cell 4 Arthur 20 Brazil America-MG Row 11 - Cell 4 Calegari 21 Brazil Los Angeles Galaxy Row 12 - Cell 4 Calvin Ramsay 19 Scotland Liverpool Row 13 - Cell 4 Timothee Pembele 20 France Paris Saint-Germain Row 14 - Cell 4 Agustin Giay 19 Argentina San Lorenzo Row 15 - Cell 4 Jose angel Carmona 21 Spain Elche Row 16 - Cell 4 Thierno Balde 20 France Troyes Row 17 - Cell 4 Yan Couto 21 Brazil Girona Row 18 - Cell 4 Emilio Lara 21 Mexico Club America Row 19 - Cell 4 Daniil Denisov 20 Russia Spartak Moscow Row 20 - Cell 4 Martim Fernandes 17 Portugal Porto B Row 21 - Cell 4 Aleksa Koloni 17 Serbia Cukaricki Row 22 - Cell 4 Sam Curtis 17 Republic of Ireland St. Pats Row 23 - Cell 4 Aaron Essel 17 Ghana Bechem United Row 24 - Cell 4 Mikkel Hope 16 Norway Haugesund Row 25 - Cell 4 Brooke Norton-Cuffy 19 England Arsenal Row 26 - Cell 4 Mehmet Aydin 21 Turkey Schalke Row 27 - Cell 4 Goncalo Esteves 19 Portugal Sporting Row 28 - Cell 4 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 18 Canada Toronto Row 29 - Cell 4

Centre-backs

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia in action against Canada (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Get a young centre-back in now and you can grow a backline that lasts a decade. It's exactly what the elite clubs do when looking to evolve.

With central defenders improving every year in terms of their athleticism and ball-playing ability, signing a younger player in this position can actually enable you to play a more expansive style of play, in some cases, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Centre-backs Player Age Nationality Club Josko Gvardiol 21 Croatia RB Leipzig Giorgio Scalvini 19 Italy Atalanta Piero Hincapie 21 Ecuador Bayer Leverkusen Antonio Silva 19 Portugal Benfica Castello Lukeba 20 France Olympique Lyonnais Taylor Harwood-Bellis 21 England Manchester City Illya Zabarnyi 20 Ukraine Bournemouth Levi Colwill 20 England Chelsea Callum Doyle 19 England Manchester City Zeno Debast 19 Belgium Anderlecht Mattia Viti 21 Italy Nice Abakar Sylla 20 Ivory Coast Club Brugge Tanguy Nianzou 21 France Sevilla Leny Yoro 17 France Lille Robert Renan 19 Brazil Zenit Saint Petersburg El Chadaille Bitshiabu 18 France Paris Saint-Germain Jarrad Branthwaite 20 England PSV Eindhoven Luka Vuskovic 16 Croatia Hajduk Split Andrew Omobamidele 20 Republic of Ireland Norwich City Jorrel Hato 17 Netherlands Ajax Maxime Esteve 21 France Montpellier Yasin ozcan 17 Turkey Kasimpasa Mamadou Sarr 17 France Olympique Lyonnais Ibrahima Bamba 21 Italy Vitoria Ahmetcan Kaplan 20 Turkey Ajax Kaiky 19 Brazil Almeria Ashley Phillips 17 England Blackburn Rovers Ameen Al-Dakhil 21 Belgium Burnley Wisdom Amey 17 Togo Bologna Ethan Butera 17 Belgium Anderlecht

Left-backs

Alejandro Balde of Spain in action against Japan (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Here's a piece of advice to you: if you manage to find a world-class left-back, hold onto him. It's a rarity in football, given that there are so few.

That's partly because it's such a specialised role and partly because left-footed players are scarcer. These players are all genuine threats from left-back though – and not just playing there out of having to.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Left-backs Player Age Nationality Club E F Nuno Mendes 20 Portugal Paris Saint-Germain Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Alejandro Balde 19 Spain Barcelona Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5 Destiny Udogie 20 Italy Tottenham Hotspur Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Aaron Hickey 20 Scotland Brentford Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 Victor Kristiansen 20 Denmark Leicester City Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Ian Maatsen 21 Netherlands Chelsea Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 Milos Kerkez 19 Netherlands AZ Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Bjorn Meijer 20 Netherlands Club Brugge Row 7 - Cell 4 Row 7 - Cell 5 Lewis Hall 18 England Chelsea Row 8 - Cell 4 Row 8 - Cell 5 alvaro Fernandez 20 Spain Manchester United Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5 Juan Larios 19 Spain Southampton Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 Quentin Merlin 21 France Nantes Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Luca Netz 20 Germany Borussia Monchengladbach Row 12 - Cell 4 Row 12 - Cell 5 Omar Campos 20 Mexico Santos Laguna Row 13 - Cell 4 Row 13 - Cell 5 Jesus Vazquez 20 Spain Valencia Row 14 - Cell 4 Row 14 - Cell 5 Riccardo Calafiori 21 Italy Basel Row 15 - Cell 4 Row 15 - Cell 5 Caleb Wiley 18 United States Atlanta United Row 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5 Tom Rothe 18 Germany Borussia Dortmund Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5 Julian Aude 20 Argentina Los Angeles Row 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5 Ayoub Amraoui 19 Morocco Nice Row 19 - Cell 4 Row 19 - Cell 5 Vanderlan 20 Brazil Palmeiras Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 John Tolkin 20 United States New York Red Bulls Row 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5 Kazimcan Karatas 20 Turkey Galatasaray Row 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5 Valentin Barco 18 Argentina Boca Juniors Row 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5 Baba Salifu Apiiga 16 Ghana Accra Lions Row 24 - Cell 4 Row 24 - Cell 5 Thierry Small 18 England Southampton Row 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5 Lino Sousa 18 England Arsenal Row 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5 Tomas Galvez 18 Finland Manchester City Row 27 - Cell 4 Row 27 - Cell 5 Felipe Yanez 18 Chile Colo Colo Row 28 - Cell 4 Row 28 - Cell 5 Joaquin Seys 18 Belgium Club NXT Row 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5

Defensive midfielders

Romeo Lavia of Southampton in action against Liverpool (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A lot of these players are capable of playing in central midfield, while a select few could handle a centre-back role. It used to be that this was a role for a more mature player: football evolves, however, and these kids are alright, so to speak.

With a range of talents needed for the No.6 position, it's best to assess exactly what you need deeper in your team and go from there. Do you need a destroyer? Or something a little subtler?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Defensive midfielders Player Age Nationality Club Romeo Lavia 19 Belgium Southampton Stefan Bajcetic 18 Spain Liverpool Lucas Gourna-Douath 19 France Red Bull Salzburg Kristjan Asllani 21 Albania Inter Milan Maximo Perrone 20 Argentina Manchester City Johann Lepenant 20 France Olympique Lyonnais Arthur Vermeeren 18 Belgium Antwerp Lesley Ugochukwu 19 France Stade Rennais Ardon Jashari 20 Switerland Luzern Lucien Agoume 21 France Troyes Eric Martel 21 Germany Koln Pablo Maia 21 Brazil Sao Paulo Fabricio Diaz 20 Uruguay Liverpool Montevideo Ezequiel Fernandez 20 Argentina Boca Juniors Habib Diarra 19 France Strasbourg Sandry 20 Brazil Vasco Da Gama Mandela Keita 21 Belgium Antwerp Juan Sforza 21 Argentina Newell's Old Boys Tim Breithaupt 21 Germany Karlsruher Ignacio Miramon 19 Argentina Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Noah Mbamba 18 Belgium Bayer Leverkusen Arseniy Khorin 16 Russia Rodina-M Moscow Oliver Scarles 17 England West Ham United Mikhail Shchetinin 17 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow Martin Sitev 16 Bulgaria Botev Federico Redondo 20 Argentina Argentinos Juniors Andre Stavas Skistad 16 Norway Stromsgodset David Ayala 20 Argentina Portland Timbers Marco Kana 20 Belgium Anderlecht Dario Essugo 18 Portugal Sporting

Central midfielders

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund in action against Bayern Munich (Image credit: Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Central midfielders can be remoulded into just about anything in the game – but if you find one worth his salt, you can give him regular minutes in a three-man midfield from his teenage years and beyond.

This is how you build a spine of the team – and this lot are a precocious bunch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Central midfielders Player Age Nationality Club Jude Bellingham 19 England Borussia Dortmund Pedri 20 Spain Barcelona Gavi 18 Spain Barcelona Eduardo Camavinga 20 France Real Madrid Gabri Veiga 21 Spain Celta Vigo Ryan Gravenberch 21 Netherlands Bayern Munich Yunus Musah 20 United States Valencia Alex Scott 19 England Bristol City Warren Zaire-Emery 17 France Paris Saint-Germain Andrey Santos 19 Brazil Chelsea Carney Chukwuemeka 19 England Chelsea Maurits Kjaergaard 19 Denmark Red Bull Salzburg Fabio Miretti 19 Italy Juventus Pape Matar Sarr 20 Senegal Tottenham Hotspur Kenneth Taylor 21 Netherlands Ajax Carlos Alcaraz 20 Argentina Southampton Cesare Casadei 20 Italy Chelsea James McAtee 20 England Manchester City Charlie Patino 19 England Arsenal Ismael Kone 20 Canada Watford Naouirou Ahamada 21 France Crystal Palace Nico Gonzalez 21 Spain Valencia Aster Vranckx 20 Belgium AC Milan Kacper Kozlowski 19 Poland Brighton & Hove Albion Andy Diouf 20 France Basel Tyler Morton 20 England Liverpool Eliot Matazo 21 Belgium Monaco Praxedes 21 Brazil Red Bull Bragantino Joan Gonzalez 21 Spain Lecce Iliax Moriba 20 Guinea Valencia

Attacking midfielders

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen in against Ferencvaros (Image credit: Getty)

The lads that lift you off your seat. Attacking midfielders were said to be dwindling in football in the last decade – but no one told these players.

A lot of these stars are capable of remoulding into CMs, wingers, even strikers if you're lucky. It's understandable that the most expressive, imaginative players in the team are wonderkids, so be sure to add one or two of these to your squad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attacking midfielders Club Age Nationality Club Jamal Musiala 20 Germany Bayern Munich Florian Wirtz 20 Germany Bayer Leverkusen Harvey Elliott 20 England Liverpool Xavi Simons 20 Netherlands PSV Eindhoven Giovanni Reyna 20 United States Borussia Dortmund Rayan Cherki 19 France Olympique Lyonnais Fabio Carvalho 20 Portugal Liverpool Luka Sucic 20 Croatia Red Bull Salzburg Eliesse Ben Seghir 18 France Monaco Desire Doue 18 France Stade Rennais Arda Guler 18 Turkey Fenerbahce Martin Baturina 20 Croatia Dinamo Zagreb Cole Palmer 21 England Manchester City Arsen Zakharyan 20 Russia Dynamo Moscow Fabian Rieder 21 Switzerland Young Boys Bilal El Khannouss 19 Morocco Genk Tommaso Baldanzi 20 Italy Empoli Facundo Buonanotte 18 Argentina Brighton & Hove Albion Georgiy Sudakov 20 Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk Hannibal 20 Tunisia Manchester United Lazar Samardzic 21 Belgium Anderlecht Oscar Gloukh 19 Israel Red Bull Salzburg Facundo Farias 20 Argentina Atletico Colon Giannis Konstantelias 20 Greece PAOK Efrain alvarez 20 Mexico Los Angeles Galay Ismael Gharbi 19 Spain Paris Saint-Germain Jobe Bellingham 17 England Birmingham City Matheus Franca 19 Brazil Flamengo Aaron Ramsey 20 England Aston Villa Jeremy Sarmiento 20 Ecuador Brighton & Hove Albion

Right-wingers

Dango Ouattara of Bournemouth in action against Liverpool (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

There's a science to football. Left-footers tend to be more creative – don't ask why, they just are – and often, right-wingers are left-footed, so that they can cut inside.

A fair few of these stars will be creative sparks able to function as inverted wingers, while others will be inside forwards. As ever, analyse the stats and delve deeper into whatever it is you want to add to your squad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Right-wingers Player Age Nationality Club Yeremy Pino 20 Spain Villarreal Noni Madueke 21 England Chelsea Nico Williams 20 Spain Athletic Bilbao Dango Ouattara 21 Burkina Faso Bournemouth Amad Diallo 20 Ivory Coast Manchester United Angelo 18 Brazil Santos Marquinhos 20 Brazil Arsenal Gabriel Veron 20 Brazil Porto Giovani 19 Brazil Palmeiras Ansgar Knauff 21 Germany Eintracht Frankfurt Kayky 19 Brazil Bahia Johan Bakayoko 20 Belgium PSV Eindhoven Francisco Conceicao 20 Portugal Ajax Jan Thielmann 21 Germany Koln Luca Langoni 21 Argentina Boca Juniors Savio 19 Brazil PSV Eindhoven Santiago Simon 20 Argentina River Plate Kosi Thompson 20 Canada Toronto Ishaq Abdulrazak 21 Nigeria Anderlecht Filippo Terracciano 20 Italy Hellas Verona Jens Castrop 19 Germany Nurnberg Gianluca Prestianni 17 Argentina Velez Sarsfield Julien Duranville 17 Belgium Borussia Dortmund Wilson Odobert 18 France Troyes Matteo Cancellieri 21 Italy Lazio Yusuf Demir 20 Austria Galatasaray Julian Fernandez 19 Argentina Velez Sarsfield Hugo Novoa 20 Spain Basel Matias Soule 20 Argentina Juventus Shola Shoretire 19 England Manchester United

Strikers

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action against Real Sociedad (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Playing up front from a young age is difficult – and as we've mentioned, an abundance of right-footers makes the left-wing position the perfect spot to add a striker who hasn't quite got the physicality just yet.

This lot are all specialists in this position but with perhaps the best potential to be retrained into another position than anyone else on this list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Left-wingers Player Age Nationality Club Karim Adeyemi 21 Germany Borussia Dortmund Ansu Fati 20 Spain Barcelona Alejandro Garnacho 18 Argentina Manchester United Anthony Elanga 21 Sweden Manchester United Kamaldeen Sulemana 21 Ghana Southampton Wilfried Gnonto 19 Italy Leeds United Talles Magno 20 Brazil New York City Nicola Zalewski 21 Poland Roma Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 18 England Borussia Dortmund Fares Chaibi 20 Algeria Toulouse Jakub Kaminski 21 Poland Wolfsburg Andreas Schjelderup 19 Norway Benfica Alan Velasco 20 Argentina FC Dallas Samuel Edozie 20 England Southampton Matheus Martins 19 Brazil Watford Sergey Pinyaev 18 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow Exequiel Zeballos 21 Argentina Boca Juniors Stipe Biuk 20 Croatia Los Angeles FC Simon Adingra 21 Ivory Coast Union Saint-Gilloise Mohamed Daramy 21 Denmark Copenhagen Cade Cowell 19 United States San Jose Earthquakes Lazaro 21 Brazil Almeria Christos Tzolis 21 Greece Norwich City Antonio Nusa 18 Norway Club Brugge Octavian Popescu 20 Belgium FCSB Alan Virginius 20 France Lille Jayden Nelson 20 Canada Rosenborg Nathanael Mbuku 21 France Augsberg Samuel Iling Junior 19 England Juventus Roger 17 Portugal Braga

Strikers

Endrick of Palmeiras in action against Fortaleza (Image credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Whatever the age, you can't teach an eye for goal, can you?

These players are all thought to be the next big Golden Boot winners – and getting one or two as backups to your big strikers can pay dividends, especially if you like to use younger players in the cups.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Strikers Player Age Nationality Club Rasmus Hojlund 20 Denmark Atalanta Youssoufa Moukoko 18 Germany Borussia Dortmund Hugo Ekitike 20 France Paris Saint-Germain Elye Wahi 20 France Montpellier Arnaud Kalimuendo 21 France Stade Rennais Georginio Rutter 21 France Leeds United Endrick 16 Brazil Palmeiras Mathys Tel 18 France Bayern Munich Benjamin Sesko 20 Slovenia RB Leipzig Vitor Roque 18 Brazil Athletico Paranaense Mohamed-Ali Cho 19 France Real Sociedad Marcos Leonardo 20 Brazil Santos Adam Hlozek 20 Czech Republic Bayer Leverkusen Fabio Silva 20 Portugal Wolverhampton Wanderers Brian Brobbey 21 Netherlands Ajax Jhon Duran 19 Colombia Aston Villa Sekou Mara 20 France Southampton Julio Enciso 19 Paraguay Brighton & Hove Albion David Datro Fofana 20 Ivory Coast Chelsea Evan Ferguson 18 Republic of Ireland Brighton & Hove Albion Gift Orban 20 Nigeria Gent Ricardo Pepi 20 United States Groningen Joe Gelhardt 21 England Leeds United Matheus Nascimento 19 Brazil Botafogo Bradley Barcola 20 France Olympique Lyonnais Tiago Tomas 20 Portugal Stuttgart Matias Arezo 20 Uruguay Penarol Konstantin Tyukavin 20 Russia Dynamo Moscow Dion Beljo 21 Croatia Augsburg Alvaro Rodriguez 18 Uruguay Real Madrid

