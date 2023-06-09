Football Manager 2024: The FM24 wonderkids we expect for the new game

By Mark White
published

Our Football Manager 2024 wonderkid picks – with FM24 signings across every position to fill your squad

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids are already writing their stories, with FM24 not expected to be released until the autumn. If you're anything like us though, you're already pondering which prospects will be available when the game comes out.

Well, we've been scouring not just the FM database but the real world for clues as to who will become the wonderkids of tomorrow. These are our picks for superstardom – and yes, before you ask, yes: we have a score of 20 for judging players' potential ability. 

So let's dive in. These are the kids that you'll need for your Football Manager save next time around. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…

Goalkeepers

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 goalkeepers I need to sign?

Gabriel Slonina #1 of Chicago Fire reacts against New York City FC during the second half at SeatGeek Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Gabriel Slonina of Chicago Fire in action against New York City (Image credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers in Football Manager tend to mature after the age of 25 – but that probably won't stop you from picking up a precocious custodian for the next decade.

With these players all under 21, it's well worth adding one or two to your loan army now rather than having to shell out megabucks down the line. It's all about the long game, right?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Goalkeepers
PlayerAgeNationalityClubE
Gavin Bazunu21Republic of IrelandSouthamptonRow 0 - Cell 4
Maarten Vandevoordt21BelgiumGenkRow 1 - Cell 4
Gabriel Slonina19United StatesChelseaRow 2 - Cell 4
Bart Verbruggen20NetherlandsAnderlechtRow 3 - Cell 4
Kacper Tobiasz20PolandLega WarsawRow 4 - Cell 4
Dogan Alemdar20TurkeyStade RennaisRow 5 - Cell 4
Daniil Khudyakov19RussiaLokomotiv MoscowRow 6 - Cell 4
Matheus Donelli21BrazilCorinthiansRow 7 - Cell 4
James Trafford20EnglandManchester CityRow 8 - Cell 4
James Beadle18EnglandBrighton & Hove AlbionRow 9 - Cell 4
Andre Gomes18PortugalBenficaRow 10 - Cell 4
Lukas Hornicek20Czech RepublicBragaRow 11 - Cell 4
Noah Atubolu21GermanyFreiburgRow 12 - Cell 4
Samuel Soares20PortugalBenficaRow 13 - Cell 4
Ruslan Neshcheret21UkraineDynamo KyivRow 14 - Cell 4
Plamen Andreev18BulgariaLevski SofiaRow 15 - Cell 4
Chris Brady19United StatesChicago FireRow 16 - Cell 4
Filip Jorgensen21DenmarkVillarrealRow 17 - Cell 4
Konstantinos Tzolakis20GreeceOlympiacosRow 18 - Cell 4
Karl Hein21EstoniaArsenalRow 19 - Cell 4
Daniil Odoevskiy20RussiaZenit Saint PetersburgRow 20 - Cell 4
Mycael19BrazilAthletico ParanaenseRow 21 - Cell 4
Svetoslav Vutsov20BulgariaSlavia SofiaRow 22 - Cell 4
Kacper Bieszczad20PolandZaglebie LubinRow 23 - Cell 4
Filip Stankovic21SerbiaFC VolendamRow 24 - Cell 4
Goncalo Ribeiro17PortugalPorto BRow 25 - Cell 4
Noah Raveyre17FranceSaint-EtienneRow 26 - Cell 4
Daniel Gjerde Saetren17NorwaySogndalRow 27 - Cell 4
Timo Schlieck17GermanyRB LeipzigRow 28 - Cell 4
Andreas Dithmer17DenmarkCopenhagenRow 29 - Cell 4

Right-backs

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 right-backs I need to sign?

Rico Lewis of Manchester City celebrates scoring the 1st goal during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Sevilla FC at Etihad Stadium on November 2, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action against Sevilla (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Right-back is a fascinating position in FM. There are naturally more right-footers than left in football and these days, it's not just the centre-backs and wingers who weren't good enough in those positions who play out at full-back.

These youngsters are all specialised in this position: whether you favour a back three or four, holding possession or countering, the full-backs you operate with are becoming ever-important in the modern game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Right-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityClubE
Malo Gusto20FranceChelseaRow 0 - Cell 4
Tino Livramento20EnglandSouthamptonRow 1 - Cell 4
Arnau Martinez20SpainGironaRow 2 - Cell 4
Rico Lewis18EnglandMannchester CityRow 3 - Cell 4
Kiliann Sildillia21FranceFreiburgRow 4 - Cell 4
Joe Scally20United StatesBorussia MonchengladbachRow 5 - Cell 4
Ivan Fresneda18SpainReal ValladolidRow 6 - Cell 4
Brandon Soppy21FranceAtalantaRow 7 - Cell 4
Amar Dedic20BosniaRed Bull SalzburgRow 8 - Cell 4
Sael Kumbedi18FranceOlympique LyonnaisRow 9 - Cell 4
Devyne Rensch20NetherlandsAjaxRow 10 - Cell 4
Arthur20BrazilAmerica-MGRow 11 - Cell 4
Calegari21BrazilLos Angeles GalaxyRow 12 - Cell 4
Calvin Ramsay19ScotlandLiverpoolRow 13 - Cell 4
Timothee Pembele20FranceParis Saint-GermainRow 14 - Cell 4
Agustin Giay19ArgentinaSan LorenzoRow 15 - Cell 4
Jose angel Carmona21SpainElcheRow 16 - Cell 4
Thierno Balde20FranceTroyesRow 17 - Cell 4
Yan Couto21BrazilGironaRow 18 - Cell 4
Emilio Lara21MexicoClub AmericaRow 19 - Cell 4
Daniil Denisov20RussiaSpartak MoscowRow 20 - Cell 4
Martim Fernandes17PortugalPorto BRow 21 - Cell 4
Aleksa Koloni17SerbiaCukarickiRow 22 - Cell 4
Sam Curtis17Republic of IrelandSt. PatsRow 23 - Cell 4
Aaron Essel17GhanaBechem UnitedRow 24 - Cell 4
Mikkel Hope16NorwayHaugesundRow 25 - Cell 4
Brooke Norton-Cuffy19EnglandArsenalRow 26 - Cell 4
Mehmet Aydin21TurkeySchalkeRow 27 - Cell 4
Goncalo Esteves19PortugalSportingRow 28 - Cell 4
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty18CanadaTorontoRow 29 - Cell 4

Centre-backs

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 centre-backs I need to sign?

Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia in action against Canada (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Get a young centre-back in now and you can grow a backline that lasts a decade. It's exactly what the elite clubs do when looking to evolve. 

With central defenders improving every year in terms of their athleticism and ball-playing ability, signing a younger player in this position can actually enable you to play a more expansive style of play, in some cases, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Centre-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Josko Gvardiol21CroatiaRB Leipzig
Giorgio Scalvini19ItalyAtalanta
Piero Hincapie21EcuadorBayer Leverkusen
Antonio Silva19PortugalBenfica
Castello Lukeba20FranceOlympique Lyonnais
Taylor Harwood-Bellis21EnglandManchester City
Illya Zabarnyi20UkraineBournemouth
Levi Colwill20EnglandChelsea
Callum Doyle19EnglandManchester City
Zeno Debast19BelgiumAnderlecht
Mattia Viti21ItalyNice
Abakar Sylla20Ivory CoastClub Brugge
Tanguy Nianzou21FranceSevilla
Leny Yoro17FranceLille
Robert Renan19BrazilZenit Saint Petersburg
El Chadaille Bitshiabu18FranceParis Saint-Germain
Jarrad Branthwaite20EnglandPSV Eindhoven
Luka Vuskovic16CroatiaHajduk Split
Andrew Omobamidele20Republic of IrelandNorwich City
Jorrel Hato17NetherlandsAjax
Maxime Esteve21FranceMontpellier
Yasin ozcan17TurkeyKasimpasa
Mamadou Sarr17FranceOlympique Lyonnais
Ibrahima Bamba21ItalyVitoria
Ahmetcan Kaplan20TurkeyAjax
Kaiky19BrazilAlmeria
Ashley Phillips17EnglandBlackburn Rovers
Ameen Al-Dakhil21BelgiumBurnley
Wisdom Amey17TogoBologna
Ethan Butera17BelgiumAnderlecht

Left-backs

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 left-backs I need to sign?

Alejandro Balde of Spain controls the ball against Ritsu Doan of Japan during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Alejandro Balde of Spain in action against Japan (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Here's a piece of advice to you: if you manage to find a world-class left-back, hold onto him. It's a rarity in football, given that there are so few.

That's partly because it's such a specialised role and partly because left-footed players are scarcer. These players are all genuine threats from left-back though – and not just playing there out of having to.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Left-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityClubEF
Nuno Mendes20PortugalParis Saint-GermainRow 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5
Alejandro Balde19SpainBarcelonaRow 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5
Destiny Udogie20ItalyTottenham HotspurRow 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5
Aaron Hickey20ScotlandBrentfordRow 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5
Victor Kristiansen20DenmarkLeicester CityRow 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5
Ian Maatsen21NetherlandsChelseaRow 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5
Milos Kerkez19NetherlandsAZRow 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5
Bjorn Meijer20NetherlandsClub BruggeRow 7 - Cell 4 Row 7 - Cell 5
Lewis Hall18EnglandChelseaRow 8 - Cell 4 Row 8 - Cell 5
alvaro Fernandez20SpainManchester UnitedRow 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5
Juan Larios19SpainSouthamptonRow 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5
Quentin Merlin21FranceNantesRow 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5
Luca Netz20GermanyBorussia MonchengladbachRow 12 - Cell 4 Row 12 - Cell 5
Omar Campos20MexicoSantos LagunaRow 13 - Cell 4 Row 13 - Cell 5
Jesus Vazquez20SpainValenciaRow 14 - Cell 4 Row 14 - Cell 5
Riccardo Calafiori21ItalyBaselRow 15 - Cell 4 Row 15 - Cell 5
Caleb Wiley18United StatesAtlanta UnitedRow 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5
Tom Rothe18GermanyBorussia DortmundRow 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5
Julian Aude20ArgentinaLos AngelesRow 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5
Ayoub Amraoui19MoroccoNiceRow 19 - Cell 4 Row 19 - Cell 5
Vanderlan20BrazilPalmeirasRow 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5
John Tolkin20United StatesNew York Red BullsRow 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5
Kazimcan Karatas20TurkeyGalatasarayRow 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5
Valentin Barco18ArgentinaBoca JuniorsRow 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5
Baba Salifu Apiiga16GhanaAccra LionsRow 24 - Cell 4 Row 24 - Cell 5
Thierry Small18EnglandSouthamptonRow 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5
Lino Sousa18EnglandArsenalRow 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5
Tomas Galvez18FinlandManchester CityRow 27 - Cell 4 Row 27 - Cell 5
Felipe Yanez18ChileColo ColoRow 28 - Cell 4 Row 28 - Cell 5
Joaquin Seys18BelgiumClub NXTRow 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5

Defensive midfielders

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 defensive midfielders I need to sign?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Romeo Lavia of Southampton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on November 12, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton in action against Liverpool (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A lot of these players are capable of playing in central midfield, while a select few could handle a centre-back role. It used to be that this was a role for a more mature player: football evolves, however, and these kids are alright, so to speak.

With a range of talents needed for the No.6 position, it's best to assess exactly what you need deeper in your team and go from there. Do you need a destroyer? Or something a little subtler?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Defensive midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Romeo Lavia19BelgiumSouthampton
Stefan Bajcetic18SpainLiverpool
Lucas Gourna-Douath19FranceRed Bull Salzburg
Kristjan Asllani21AlbaniaInter Milan
Maximo Perrone20ArgentinaManchester City
Johann Lepenant20FranceOlympique Lyonnais
Arthur Vermeeren18BelgiumAntwerp
Lesley Ugochukwu19FranceStade Rennais
Ardon Jashari20SwiterlandLuzern
Lucien Agoume21FranceTroyes
Eric Martel21GermanyKoln
Pablo Maia21BrazilSao Paulo
Fabricio Diaz20UruguayLiverpool Montevideo
Ezequiel Fernandez20ArgentinaBoca Juniors
Habib Diarra19FranceStrasbourg
Sandry20BrazilVasco Da Gama
Mandela Keita21BelgiumAntwerp
Juan Sforza21ArgentinaNewell's Old Boys
Tim Breithaupt21GermanyKarlsruher
Ignacio Miramon19ArgentinaClub de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata
Noah Mbamba18BelgiumBayer Leverkusen
Arseniy Khorin16RussiaRodina-M Moscow
Oliver Scarles17EnglandWest Ham United
Mikhail Shchetinin17RussiaLokomotiv Moscow
Martin Sitev16BulgariaBotev
Federico Redondo20ArgentinaArgentinos Juniors
Andre Stavas Skistad16NorwayStromsgodset
David Ayala20ArgentinaPortland Timbers
Marco Kana20BelgiumAnderlecht
Dario Essugo18PortugalSporting

Central midfielders

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 central midfielders I need to sign?

Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on October 8, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund in action against Bayern Munich (Image credit: Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Central midfielders can be remoulded into just about anything in the game – but if you find one worth his salt, you can give him regular minutes in a three-man midfield from his teenage years and beyond. 

This is how you build a spine of the team – and this lot are a precocious bunch. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Central midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Jude Bellingham19EnglandBorussia Dortmund
Pedri20SpainBarcelona
Gavi18SpainBarcelona
Eduardo Camavinga20FranceReal Madrid
Gabri Veiga21SpainCelta Vigo
Ryan Gravenberch21NetherlandsBayern Munich
Yunus Musah20United StatesValencia
Alex Scott19EnglandBristol City
Warren Zaire-Emery17FranceParis Saint-Germain
Andrey Santos19BrazilChelsea
Carney Chukwuemeka19EnglandChelsea
Maurits Kjaergaard19DenmarkRed Bull Salzburg
Fabio Miretti19ItalyJuventus
Pape Matar Sarr20SenegalTottenham Hotspur
Kenneth Taylor21NetherlandsAjax
Carlos Alcaraz20ArgentinaSouthampton
Cesare Casadei20ItalyChelsea
James McAtee20EnglandManchester City
Charlie Patino19EnglandArsenal
Ismael Kone20CanadaWatford
Naouirou Ahamada21FranceCrystal Palace
Nico Gonzalez21SpainValencia
Aster Vranckx20BelgiumAC Milan
Kacper Kozlowski19PolandBrighton & Hove Albion
Andy Diouf20FranceBasel
Tyler Morton20EnglandLiverpool
Eliot Matazo21BelgiumMonaco
Praxedes21BrazilRed Bull Bragantino
Joan Gonzalez21SpainLecce
Iliax Moriba20GuineaValencia

Attacking midfielders

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 attacking midfielders I need to sign?

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen in against Ferencvaros (Image credit: Getty)

The lads that lift you off your seat. Attacking midfielders were said to be dwindling in football in the last decade – but no one told these players.

A lot of these stars are capable of remoulding into CMs, wingers, even strikers if you're lucky. It's understandable that the most expressive, imaginative players in the team are wonderkids, so be sure to add one or two of these to your squad. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Attacking midfielders
ClubAgeNationalityClub
Jamal Musiala20GermanyBayern Munich
Florian Wirtz20GermanyBayer Leverkusen
Harvey Elliott20EnglandLiverpool
Xavi Simons20NetherlandsPSV Eindhoven
Giovanni Reyna20United StatesBorussia Dortmund
Rayan Cherki19FranceOlympique Lyonnais
Fabio Carvalho20PortugalLiverpool
Luka Sucic20CroatiaRed Bull Salzburg
Eliesse Ben Seghir18FranceMonaco
Desire Doue18FranceStade Rennais
Arda Guler18TurkeyFenerbahce
Martin Baturina20CroatiaDinamo Zagreb
Cole Palmer21EnglandManchester City
Arsen Zakharyan20RussiaDynamo Moscow
Fabian Rieder21SwitzerlandYoung Boys
Bilal El Khannouss19MoroccoGenk
Tommaso Baldanzi20ItalyEmpoli
Facundo Buonanotte18ArgentinaBrighton & Hove Albion
Georgiy Sudakov20UkraineShakhtar Donetsk
Hannibal20TunisiaManchester United
Lazar Samardzic21BelgiumAnderlecht
Oscar Gloukh19IsraelRed Bull Salzburg
Facundo Farias20ArgentinaAtletico Colon
Giannis Konstantelias20GreecePAOK
Efrain alvarez20MexicoLos Angeles Galay
Ismael Gharbi19SpainParis Saint-Germain
Jobe Bellingham17EnglandBirmingham City
Matheus Franca19BrazilFlamengo
Aaron Ramsey20EnglandAston Villa
Jeremy Sarmiento20EcuadorBrighton & Hove Albion

Right-wingers

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 right-wingers I need to sign?

Dango Ouattara of Bournemouth rounds keeper Alisson Becker of Liverpool but fails to get his shot on target during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England.

Dango Ouattara of Bournemouth in action against Liverpool (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

There's a science to football. Left-footers tend to be more creative – don't ask why, they just are – and often, right-wingers are left-footed, so that they can cut inside.

A fair few of these stars will be creative sparks able to function as inverted wingers, while others will be inside forwards. As ever, analyse the stats and delve deeper into whatever it is you want to add to your squad. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Right-wingers
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Yeremy Pino20SpainVillarreal
Noni Madueke21EnglandChelsea
Nico Williams20SpainAthletic Bilbao
Dango Ouattara21Burkina FasoBournemouth
Amad Diallo20Ivory CoastManchester United
Angelo18BrazilSantos
Marquinhos20BrazilArsenal
Gabriel Veron20BrazilPorto
Giovani19BrazilPalmeiras
Ansgar Knauff21GermanyEintracht Frankfurt
Kayky19BrazilBahia
Johan Bakayoko20BelgiumPSV Eindhoven
Francisco Conceicao20PortugalAjax
Jan Thielmann21GermanyKoln
Luca Langoni21ArgentinaBoca Juniors
Savio19BrazilPSV Eindhoven
Santiago Simon20ArgentinaRiver Plate
Kosi Thompson20CanadaToronto
Ishaq Abdulrazak21NigeriaAnderlecht
Filippo Terracciano20ItalyHellas Verona
Jens Castrop19GermanyNurnberg
Gianluca Prestianni17ArgentinaVelez Sarsfield
Julien Duranville17BelgiumBorussia Dortmund
Wilson Odobert18FranceTroyes
Matteo Cancellieri21ItalyLazio
Yusuf Demir20AustriaGalatasaray
Julian Fernandez19ArgentinaVelez Sarsfield
Hugo Novoa20SpainBasel
Matias Soule20ArgentinaJuventus
Shola Shoretire19EnglandManchester United

Strikers

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 left-wingers I need to sign?

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates 0-1 during the UEFA Europa League match between Real Sociedad v Manchester United at the Estadio Reale Arena on November 3, 2022 in San Sebastian Spain

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action against Real Sociedad (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Playing up front from a young age is difficult – and as we've mentioned, an abundance of right-footers makes the left-wing position the perfect spot to add a striker who hasn't quite got the physicality just yet.

This lot are all specialists in this position but with perhaps the best potential to be retrained into another position than anyone else on this list. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Left-wingers
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Karim Adeyemi21GermanyBorussia Dortmund
Ansu Fati20SpainBarcelona
Alejandro Garnacho18ArgentinaManchester United
Anthony Elanga21SwedenManchester United
Kamaldeen Sulemana21GhanaSouthampton
Wilfried Gnonto19ItalyLeeds United
Talles Magno20BrazilNew York City
Nicola Zalewski21PolandRoma
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens18EnglandBorussia Dortmund
Fares Chaibi20AlgeriaToulouse
Jakub Kaminski21PolandWolfsburg
Andreas Schjelderup19NorwayBenfica
Alan Velasco20ArgentinaFC Dallas
Samuel Edozie20EnglandSouthampton
Matheus Martins19BrazilWatford
Sergey Pinyaev18RussiaLokomotiv Moscow
Exequiel Zeballos21ArgentinaBoca Juniors
Stipe Biuk20CroatiaLos Angeles FC
Simon Adingra21Ivory CoastUnion Saint-Gilloise
Mohamed Daramy21DenmarkCopenhagen
Cade Cowell19United StatesSan Jose Earthquakes
Lazaro21BrazilAlmeria
Christos Tzolis21GreeceNorwich City
Antonio Nusa18NorwayClub Brugge
Octavian Popescu20BelgiumFCSB
Alan Virginius20FranceLille
Jayden Nelson20CanadaRosenborg
Nathanael Mbuku21FranceAugsberg
Samuel Iling Junior19EnglandJuventus
Roger17PortugalBraga

Strikers

Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 strikers I need to sign?

Endrick of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during a match between Palmeiras and Fortaleza as part of Brasileirao Series A 2022 at Allianz Parque on November 02, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Endrick of Palmeiras in action against Fortaleza (Image credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Whatever the age, you can't teach an eye for goal, can you? 

These players are all thought to be the next big Golden Boot winners – and getting one or two as backups to your big strikers can pay dividends, especially if you like to use younger players in the cups. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Strikers
PlayerAgeNationalityClub
Rasmus Hojlund20DenmarkAtalanta
Youssoufa Moukoko18GermanyBorussia Dortmund
Hugo Ekitike20FranceParis Saint-Germain
Elye Wahi20FranceMontpellier
Arnaud Kalimuendo21FranceStade Rennais
Georginio Rutter21FranceLeeds United
Endrick16BrazilPalmeiras
Mathys Tel18FranceBayern Munich
Benjamin Sesko20SloveniaRB Leipzig
Vitor Roque18BrazilAthletico Paranaense
Mohamed-Ali Cho19FranceReal Sociedad
Marcos Leonardo20BrazilSantos
Adam Hlozek20Czech RepublicBayer Leverkusen
Fabio Silva20PortugalWolverhampton Wanderers
Brian Brobbey21NetherlandsAjax
Jhon Duran19ColombiaAston Villa
Sekou Mara20FranceSouthampton
Julio Enciso19ParaguayBrighton & Hove Albion
David Datro Fofana20Ivory CoastChelsea
Evan Ferguson18Republic of IrelandBrighton & Hove Albion
Gift Orban20NigeriaGent
Ricardo Pepi20United StatesGroningen
Joe Gelhardt21EnglandLeeds United
Matheus Nascimento19BrazilBotafogo
Bradley Barcola20FranceOlympique Lyonnais
Tiago Tomas20PortugalStuttgart
Matias Arezo20UruguayPenarol
Konstantin Tyukavin20RussiaDynamo Moscow
Dion Beljo21CroatiaAugsburg
Alvaro Rodriguez18UruguayReal Madrid

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 