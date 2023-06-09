Football Manager 2024: The FM24 wonderkids we expect for the new game
Our Football Manager 2024 wonderkid picks – with FM24 signings across every position to fill your squad
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids are already writing their stories, with FM24 not expected to be released until the autumn. If you're anything like us though, you're already pondering which prospects will be available when the game comes out.
Well, we've been scouring not just the FM database but the real world for clues as to who will become the wonderkids of tomorrow. These are our picks for superstardom – and yes, before you ask, yes: we have a score of 20 for judging players' potential ability.
So let's dive in. These are the kids that you'll need for your Football Manager save next time around. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…
Goalkeepers
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 goalkeepers I need to sign?
Goalkeepers in Football Manager tend to mature after the age of 25 – but that probably won't stop you from picking up a precocious custodian for the next decade.
With these players all under 21, it's well worth adding one or two to your loan army now rather than having to shell out megabucks down the line. It's all about the long game, right?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|E
|Gavin Bazunu
|21
|Republic of Ireland
|Southampton
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|21
|Belgium
|Genk
|Gabriel Slonina
|19
|United States
|Chelsea
|Bart Verbruggen
|20
|Netherlands
|Anderlecht
|Kacper Tobiasz
|20
|Poland
|Lega Warsaw
|Dogan Alemdar
|20
|Turkey
|Stade Rennais
|Daniil Khudyakov
|19
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Matheus Donelli
|21
|Brazil
|Corinthians
|James Trafford
|20
|England
|Manchester City
|James Beadle
|18
|England
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Andre Gomes
|18
|Portugal
|Benfica
|Lukas Hornicek
|20
|Czech Republic
|Braga
|Noah Atubolu
|21
|Germany
|Freiburg
|Samuel Soares
|20
|Portugal
|Benfica
|Ruslan Neshcheret
|21
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Plamen Andreev
|18
|Bulgaria
|Levski Sofia
|Chris Brady
|19
|United States
|Chicago Fire
|Filip Jorgensen
|21
|Denmark
|Villarreal
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|20
|Greece
|Olympiacos
|Karl Hein
|21
|Estonia
|Arsenal
|Daniil Odoevskiy
|20
|Russia
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|Mycael
|19
|Brazil
|Athletico Paranaense
|Svetoslav Vutsov
|20
|Bulgaria
|Slavia Sofia
|Kacper Bieszczad
|20
|Poland
|Zaglebie Lubin
|Filip Stankovic
|21
|Serbia
|FC Volendam
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|17
|Portugal
|Porto B
|Noah Raveyre
|17
|France
|Saint-Etienne
|Daniel Gjerde Saetren
|17
|Norway
|Sogndal
|Timo Schlieck
|17
|Germany
|RB Leipzig
|Andreas Dithmer
|17
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
Right-backs
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 right-backs I need to sign?
Right-back is a fascinating position in FM. There are naturally more right-footers than left in football and these days, it's not just the centre-backs and wingers who weren't good enough in those positions who play out at full-back.
These youngsters are all specialised in this position: whether you favour a back three or four, holding possession or countering, the full-backs you operate with are becoming ever-important in the modern game.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|E
|Malo Gusto
|20
|France
|Chelsea
|Tino Livramento
|20
|England
|Southampton
|Arnau Martinez
|20
|Spain
|Girona
|Rico Lewis
|18
|England
|Mannchester City
|Kiliann Sildillia
|21
|France
|Freiburg
|Joe Scally
|20
|United States
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Ivan Fresneda
|18
|Spain
|Real Valladolid
|Brandon Soppy
|21
|France
|Atalanta
|Amar Dedic
|20
|Bosnia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Sael Kumbedi
|18
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Devyne Rensch
|20
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|Arthur
|20
|Brazil
|America-MG
|Calegari
|21
|Brazil
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|Calvin Ramsay
|19
|Scotland
|Liverpool
|Timothee Pembele
|20
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Agustin Giay
|19
|Argentina
|San Lorenzo
|Jose angel Carmona
|21
|Spain
|Elche
|Thierno Balde
|20
|France
|Troyes
|Yan Couto
|21
|Brazil
|Girona
|Emilio Lara
|21
|Mexico
|Club America
|Daniil Denisov
|20
|Russia
|Spartak Moscow
|Martim Fernandes
|17
|Portugal
|Porto B
|Aleksa Koloni
|17
|Serbia
|Cukaricki
|Sam Curtis
|17
|Republic of Ireland
|St. Pats
|Aaron Essel
|17
|Ghana
|Bechem United
|Mikkel Hope
|16
|Norway
|Haugesund
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|19
|England
|Arsenal
|Mehmet Aydin
|21
|Turkey
|Schalke
|Goncalo Esteves
|19
|Portugal
|Sporting
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|18
|Canada
|Toronto
Centre-backs
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 centre-backs I need to sign?
Get a young centre-back in now and you can grow a backline that lasts a decade. It's exactly what the elite clubs do when looking to evolve.
With central defenders improving every year in terms of their athleticism and ball-playing ability, signing a younger player in this position can actually enable you to play a more expansive style of play, in some cases, too.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Josko Gvardiol
|21
|Croatia
|RB Leipzig
|Giorgio Scalvini
|19
|Italy
|Atalanta
|Piero Hincapie
|21
|Ecuador
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Antonio Silva
|19
|Portugal
|Benfica
|Castello Lukeba
|20
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|21
|England
|Manchester City
|Illya Zabarnyi
|20
|Ukraine
|Bournemouth
|Levi Colwill
|20
|England
|Chelsea
|Callum Doyle
|19
|England
|Manchester City
|Zeno Debast
|19
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|Mattia Viti
|21
|Italy
|Nice
|Abakar Sylla
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Club Brugge
|Tanguy Nianzou
|21
|France
|Sevilla
|Leny Yoro
|17
|France
|Lille
|Robert Renan
|19
|Brazil
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|18
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|20
|England
|PSV Eindhoven
|Luka Vuskovic
|16
|Croatia
|Hajduk Split
|Andrew Omobamidele
|20
|Republic of Ireland
|Norwich City
|Jorrel Hato
|17
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|Maxime Esteve
|21
|France
|Montpellier
|Yasin ozcan
|17
|Turkey
|Kasimpasa
|Mamadou Sarr
|17
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Ibrahima Bamba
|21
|Italy
|Vitoria
|Ahmetcan Kaplan
|20
|Turkey
|Ajax
|Kaiky
|19
|Brazil
|Almeria
|Ashley Phillips
|17
|England
|Blackburn Rovers
|Ameen Al-Dakhil
|21
|Belgium
|Burnley
|Wisdom Amey
|17
|Togo
|Bologna
|Ethan Butera
|17
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
Left-backs
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 left-backs I need to sign?
Here's a piece of advice to you: if you manage to find a world-class left-back, hold onto him. It's a rarity in football, given that there are so few.
That's partly because it's such a specialised role and partly because left-footed players are scarcer. These players are all genuine threats from left-back though – and not just playing there out of having to.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Nuno Mendes
|20
|Portugal
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Alejandro Balde
|19
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Destiny Udogie
|20
|Italy
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Aaron Hickey
|20
|Scotland
|Brentford
|Victor Kristiansen
|20
|Denmark
|Leicester City
|Ian Maatsen
|21
|Netherlands
|Chelsea
|Milos Kerkez
|19
|Netherlands
|AZ
|Bjorn Meijer
|20
|Netherlands
|Club Brugge
|Lewis Hall
|18
|England
|Chelsea
|alvaro Fernandez
|20
|Spain
|Manchester United
|Juan Larios
|19
|Spain
|Southampton
|Quentin Merlin
|21
|France
|Nantes
|Luca Netz
|20
|Germany
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Omar Campos
|20
|Mexico
|Santos Laguna
|Jesus Vazquez
|20
|Spain
|Valencia
|Riccardo Calafiori
|21
|Italy
|Basel
|Caleb Wiley
|18
|United States
|Atlanta United
|Tom Rothe
|18
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|Julian Aude
|20
|Argentina
|Los Angeles
|Ayoub Amraoui
|19
|Morocco
|Nice
|Vanderlan
|20
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|John Tolkin
|20
|United States
|New York Red Bulls
|Kazimcan Karatas
|20
|Turkey
|Galatasaray
|Valentin Barco
|18
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|Baba Salifu Apiiga
|16
|Ghana
|Accra Lions
|Thierry Small
|18
|England
|Southampton
|Lino Sousa
|18
|England
|Arsenal
|Tomas Galvez
|18
|Finland
|Manchester City
|Felipe Yanez
|18
|Chile
|Colo Colo
|Joaquin Seys
|18
|Belgium
|Club NXT
Defensive midfielders
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 defensive midfielders I need to sign?
A lot of these players are capable of playing in central midfield, while a select few could handle a centre-back role. It used to be that this was a role for a more mature player: football evolves, however, and these kids are alright, so to speak.
With a range of talents needed for the No.6 position, it's best to assess exactly what you need deeper in your team and go from there. Do you need a destroyer? Or something a little subtler?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Romeo Lavia
|19
|Belgium
|Southampton
|Stefan Bajcetic
|18
|Spain
|Liverpool
|Lucas Gourna-Douath
|19
|France
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Kristjan Asllani
|21
|Albania
|Inter Milan
|Maximo Perrone
|20
|Argentina
|Manchester City
|Johann Lepenant
|20
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Arthur Vermeeren
|18
|Belgium
|Antwerp
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|19
|France
|Stade Rennais
|Ardon Jashari
|20
|Switerland
|Luzern
|Lucien Agoume
|21
|France
|Troyes
|Eric Martel
|21
|Germany
|Koln
|Pablo Maia
|21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|Fabricio Diaz
|20
|Uruguay
|Liverpool Montevideo
|Ezequiel Fernandez
|20
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|Habib Diarra
|19
|France
|Strasbourg
|Sandry
|20
|Brazil
|Vasco Da Gama
|Mandela Keita
|21
|Belgium
|Antwerp
|Juan Sforza
|21
|Argentina
|Newell's Old Boys
|Tim Breithaupt
|21
|Germany
|Karlsruher
|Ignacio Miramon
|19
|Argentina
|Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata
|Noah Mbamba
|18
|Belgium
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Arseniy Khorin
|16
|Russia
|Rodina-M Moscow
|Oliver Scarles
|17
|England
|West Ham United
|Mikhail Shchetinin
|17
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Martin Sitev
|16
|Bulgaria
|Botev
|Federico Redondo
|20
|Argentina
|Argentinos Juniors
|Andre Stavas Skistad
|16
|Norway
|Stromsgodset
|David Ayala
|20
|Argentina
|Portland Timbers
|Marco Kana
|20
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|Dario Essugo
|18
|Portugal
|Sporting
Central midfielders
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 central midfielders I need to sign?
Central midfielders can be remoulded into just about anything in the game – but if you find one worth his salt, you can give him regular minutes in a three-man midfield from his teenage years and beyond.
This is how you build a spine of the team – and this lot are a precocious bunch.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Jude Bellingham
|19
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|Pedri
|20
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Gavi
|18
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Eduardo Camavinga
|20
|France
|Real Madrid
|Gabri Veiga
|21
|Spain
|Celta Vigo
|Ryan Gravenberch
|21
|Netherlands
|Bayern Munich
|Yunus Musah
|20
|United States
|Valencia
|Alex Scott
|19
|England
|Bristol City
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|17
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Andrey Santos
|19
|Brazil
|Chelsea
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|19
|England
|Chelsea
|Maurits Kjaergaard
|19
|Denmark
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Fabio Miretti
|19
|Italy
|Juventus
|Pape Matar Sarr
|20
|Senegal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kenneth Taylor
|21
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|Carlos Alcaraz
|20
|Argentina
|Southampton
|Cesare Casadei
|20
|Italy
|Chelsea
|James McAtee
|20
|England
|Manchester City
|Charlie Patino
|19
|England
|Arsenal
|Ismael Kone
|20
|Canada
|Watford
|Naouirou Ahamada
|21
|France
|Crystal Palace
|Nico Gonzalez
|21
|Spain
|Valencia
|Aster Vranckx
|20
|Belgium
|AC Milan
|Kacper Kozlowski
|19
|Poland
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Andy Diouf
|20
|France
|Basel
|Tyler Morton
|20
|England
|Liverpool
|Eliot Matazo
|21
|Belgium
|Monaco
|Praxedes
|21
|Brazil
|Red Bull Bragantino
|Joan Gonzalez
|21
|Spain
|Lecce
|Iliax Moriba
|20
|Guinea
|Valencia
Attacking midfielders
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 attacking midfielders I need to sign?
The lads that lift you off your seat. Attacking midfielders were said to be dwindling in football in the last decade – but no one told these players.
A lot of these stars are capable of remoulding into CMs, wingers, even strikers if you're lucky. It's understandable that the most expressive, imaginative players in the team are wonderkids, so be sure to add one or two of these to your squad.
|Club
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Jamal Musiala
|20
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|Florian Wirtz
|20
|Germany
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Harvey Elliott
|20
|England
|Liverpool
|Xavi Simons
|20
|Netherlands
|PSV Eindhoven
|Giovanni Reyna
|20
|United States
|Borussia Dortmund
|Rayan Cherki
|19
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Fabio Carvalho
|20
|Portugal
|Liverpool
|Luka Sucic
|20
|Croatia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|18
|France
|Monaco
|Desire Doue
|18
|France
|Stade Rennais
|Arda Guler
|18
|Turkey
|Fenerbahce
|Martin Baturina
|20
|Croatia
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Cole Palmer
|21
|England
|Manchester City
|Arsen Zakharyan
|20
|Russia
|Dynamo Moscow
|Fabian Rieder
|21
|Switzerland
|Young Boys
|Bilal El Khannouss
|19
|Morocco
|Genk
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|20
|Italy
|Empoli
|Facundo Buonanotte
|18
|Argentina
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Georgiy Sudakov
|20
|Ukraine
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Hannibal
|20
|Tunisia
|Manchester United
|Lazar Samardzic
|21
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|Oscar Gloukh
|19
|Israel
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Facundo Farias
|20
|Argentina
|Atletico Colon
|Giannis Konstantelias
|20
|Greece
|PAOK
|Efrain alvarez
|20
|Mexico
|Los Angeles Galay
|Ismael Gharbi
|19
|Spain
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Jobe Bellingham
|17
|England
|Birmingham City
|Matheus Franca
|19
|Brazil
|Flamengo
|Aaron Ramsey
|20
|England
|Aston Villa
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|20
|Ecuador
|Brighton & Hove Albion
Right-wingers
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 right-wingers I need to sign?
There's a science to football. Left-footers tend to be more creative – don't ask why, they just are – and often, right-wingers are left-footed, so that they can cut inside.
A fair few of these stars will be creative sparks able to function as inverted wingers, while others will be inside forwards. As ever, analyse the stats and delve deeper into whatever it is you want to add to your squad.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Yeremy Pino
|20
|Spain
|Villarreal
|Noni Madueke
|21
|England
|Chelsea
|Nico Williams
|20
|Spain
|Athletic Bilbao
|Dango Ouattara
|21
|Burkina Faso
|Bournemouth
|Amad Diallo
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Manchester United
|Angelo
|18
|Brazil
|Santos
|Marquinhos
|20
|Brazil
|Arsenal
|Gabriel Veron
|20
|Brazil
|Porto
|Giovani
|19
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|Ansgar Knauff
|21
|Germany
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Kayky
|19
|Brazil
|Bahia
|Johan Bakayoko
|20
|Belgium
|PSV Eindhoven
|Francisco Conceicao
|20
|Portugal
|Ajax
|Jan Thielmann
|21
|Germany
|Koln
|Luca Langoni
|21
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|Savio
|19
|Brazil
|PSV Eindhoven
|Santiago Simon
|20
|Argentina
|River Plate
|Kosi Thompson
|20
|Canada
|Toronto
|Ishaq Abdulrazak
|21
|Nigeria
|Anderlecht
|Filippo Terracciano
|20
|Italy
|Hellas Verona
|Jens Castrop
|19
|Germany
|Nurnberg
|Gianluca Prestianni
|17
|Argentina
|Velez Sarsfield
|Julien Duranville
|17
|Belgium
|Borussia Dortmund
|Wilson Odobert
|18
|France
|Troyes
|Matteo Cancellieri
|21
|Italy
|Lazio
|Yusuf Demir
|20
|Austria
|Galatasaray
|Julian Fernandez
|19
|Argentina
|Velez Sarsfield
|Hugo Novoa
|20
|Spain
|Basel
|Matias Soule
|20
|Argentina
|Juventus
|Shola Shoretire
|19
|England
|Manchester United
Strikers
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 left-wingers I need to sign?
Playing up front from a young age is difficult – and as we've mentioned, an abundance of right-footers makes the left-wing position the perfect spot to add a striker who hasn't quite got the physicality just yet.
This lot are all specialists in this position but with perhaps the best potential to be retrained into another position than anyone else on this list.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Karim Adeyemi
|21
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ansu Fati
|20
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Alejandro Garnacho
|18
|Argentina
|Manchester United
|Anthony Elanga
|21
|Sweden
|Manchester United
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|21
|Ghana
|Southampton
|Wilfried Gnonto
|19
|Italy
|Leeds United
|Talles Magno
|20
|Brazil
|New York City
|Nicola Zalewski
|21
|Poland
|Roma
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|18
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|Fares Chaibi
|20
|Algeria
|Toulouse
|Jakub Kaminski
|21
|Poland
|Wolfsburg
|Andreas Schjelderup
|19
|Norway
|Benfica
|Alan Velasco
|20
|Argentina
|FC Dallas
|Samuel Edozie
|20
|England
|Southampton
|Matheus Martins
|19
|Brazil
|Watford
|Sergey Pinyaev
|18
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Exequiel Zeballos
|21
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|Stipe Biuk
|20
|Croatia
|Los Angeles FC
|Simon Adingra
|21
|Ivory Coast
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Mohamed Daramy
|21
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|Cade Cowell
|19
|United States
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Lazaro
|21
|Brazil
|Almeria
|Christos Tzolis
|21
|Greece
|Norwich City
|Antonio Nusa
|18
|Norway
|Club Brugge
|Octavian Popescu
|20
|Belgium
|FCSB
|Alan Virginius
|20
|France
|Lille
|Jayden Nelson
|20
|Canada
|Rosenborg
|Nathanael Mbuku
|21
|France
|Augsberg
|Samuel Iling Junior
|19
|England
|Juventus
|Roger
|17
|Portugal
|Braga
Strikers
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids: Who are the FM24 strikers I need to sign?
Whatever the age, you can't teach an eye for goal, can you?
These players are all thought to be the next big Golden Boot winners – and getting one or two as backups to your big strikers can pay dividends, especially if you like to use younger players in the cups.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Rasmus Hojlund
|20
|Denmark
|Atalanta
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|18
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|Hugo Ekitike
|20
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Elye Wahi
|20
|France
|Montpellier
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|21
|France
|Stade Rennais
|Georginio Rutter
|21
|France
|Leeds United
|Endrick
|16
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|Mathys Tel
|18
|France
|Bayern Munich
|Benjamin Sesko
|20
|Slovenia
|RB Leipzig
|Vitor Roque
|18
|Brazil
|Athletico Paranaense
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|19
|France
|Real Sociedad
|Marcos Leonardo
|20
|Brazil
|Santos
|Adam Hlozek
|20
|Czech Republic
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Fabio Silva
|20
|Portugal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brian Brobbey
|21
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|Jhon Duran
|19
|Colombia
|Aston Villa
|Sekou Mara
|20
|France
|Southampton
|Julio Enciso
|19
|Paraguay
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|David Datro Fofana
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Chelsea
|Evan Ferguson
|18
|Republic of Ireland
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Gift Orban
|20
|Nigeria
|Gent
|Ricardo Pepi
|20
|United States
|Groningen
|Joe Gelhardt
|21
|England
|Leeds United
|Matheus Nascimento
|19
|Brazil
|Botafogo
|Bradley Barcola
|20
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Tiago Tomas
|20
|Portugal
|Stuttgart
|Matias Arezo
|20
|Uruguay
|Penarol
|Konstantin Tyukavin
|20
|Russia
|Dynamo Moscow
|Dion Beljo
|21
|Croatia
|Augsburg
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|18
|Uruguay
|Real Madrid
