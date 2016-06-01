Fonseca ready for Shakhtar challenge

Paulo Fonseca has set the bar high after his appointment as head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fonseca, who thus far has spent his entire coaching career in his native Portugal, has high standards to follow after the departure of long-time head coach Mircea Lucescu, who departed the club after a 12-year reign with 395 wins from his 573 games in charge, eight league titles and a UEFA Cup triumph.

The Ukrainian giants had to settle for second in the domestic top-flight last season, seven points off the title-winning pace set by Dynamo Kiev, but made the semi-finals of the Europa League, while winning the Ukrainian Cup, and Fonseca is determined to keep the good times rolling.

"[My goals] are completely consistent with Shakhtar's objectives," he said.

"It's no secret to anyone that the team want to become the champions of Ukraine again. And, of course, we want to carry out an excellent European club cup campaign.

"We are preparing for that and will give our all to do the job well."

Fonseca arrives at Shakhtar with a growing reputation, having lead Braga to the Taca de Portugal last season.