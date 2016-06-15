Fonte backs Southampton to 'get it right' in manager search

Southampton captain Jose Fonte believes the club are fully equipped to find a replacement for the Everton-bound Ronald Koeman.

Koeman officially resigned from his post as Southampton manager on Tuesday, and was promptly announced the new Everton boss - replacing the sacked Roberto Martinez.

The Dutchman had been in charge of Southampton since 2014 after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, who was poached by fellow Premier League side Tottenham.

Fonte said he has faith the club will be able to find a quality replacement for Koeman, just like they did for Pochettino two years ago.

"It's not ideal, but we've been through situations like this before," the 32-year-old said following Portugal's 1-1 draw with Iceland in their Euro 2016 opener.

"We have to trust the board and the club that we are going to get it right and appoint someone with quality. We are a top club in England now.

"I'm sure the club will sort this situation out like in previous occasions. We've been through this before. We know how to deal with it at least."