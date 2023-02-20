Football fan loses wallet on London tube – only for Alan Curbishley to return it

Nothing restores one's faith in humanity like a lost item making its way home through the kindness of strangers. Whether it's a phone dropped in a nightclub or a coat left in a taxi, that feeling of gratitude towards your fellow man when it comes back is unparalleled. Well, unless the good Samaritan also happens to be be a famous football manager, that is.

This unlikely scenario is precisely what Walsall fan Oli Swift experienced when he recently left his wallet (take my eyes but not my wallet!) on a London tube. Devastated, Oli was no doubt resigned to a life without debit cards and exile from all British pubs. That is, until former Charlton and West Ham gaffer Alan Curbishley sent it to Oli's address.

Alan curbishly, of all people , found my wallet on the tube in London and sent it to bescot. What a bloke 🙏🏼😅 pic.twitter.com/6APMQPl5MiFebruary 18, 2023 See more

The wallet arrived unscathed with a hand-written note from Curbishley himself, describing where he found the pocketbook and wishing Oli well.

"Dear Oliver," the short letter, which appears to be written on some kind of country pub or hotel notepad, began. "I hope this finds you well. I found your wallet on a tube in London. Hopefully it has not caused you too much stress! Now you can get in to see your team. Best wishes, Alan Curbishley."

Oli swiftly took to Twitter to spread the word about Curbishley's good deed – and no, we don't mean keeping Charlton in the top-flight for all those years.

So, it's a official – we can confirm that not only did Alan Curbishley always come across as a thoroughly decent football manager and person, he actually is a thoroughly decent football manager and person.