Football League launches club Android App

The Official Football League Clubs’ Android App offers an individual design for each of the clubs in the Football League and provides fans with all the latest information on their club direct to their smartphone including:

- Official news, scores and fixtures

- Latest league positions, stats and player profiles

- Access to npower Football League Podcast

In addition to the free content, fans also have the option to purchase a premium service which includes access to:

- Extended video match highlights

- Video newscasts featuring interviews and exclusives with manager and players

- Google mapping to enable fans to find their way to any match stadium in the country

- A score predictor game to play with other fans from the same club or opposition

The subscription also provides fans with an enhanced user experience, allowing supporters to view information for more than one club. The premium service will be available for just £1.49 a month, £7.49 for six months or £12.99 for a 12-month membership.

The App has been created due to the huge demand from fans following the incredible success of the iPhone App, which has been downloaded more than 350,000 times since its release, and enables fans to update their Facebook and Twitter profiles automatically, making it even easier to share thoughts, views and comments with their friends.

Ian Ritchie, chairman of FL Interactive said: “Fans want to know every detail when it comes to their club. We have designed the Official Football League Clubs’ Android App for this very purpose, using the latest technology to help deliver quick access to rich and interactive content, tailored for their club.”

Download it now through the Android Market website.