Football League Preview: Bent ready for reunion

Bent's late penalty in Saturday's 3-2 success over Sheffield Wednesday helped Derby move two points clear at the Championship summit, but Charlton make a midweek trip to the iPro Stadium boasting back-to-back 3-0 wins.

"It's strange how that has worked out, things can be funny like that sometimes," the striker explained, ahead of a run of fixtures against former clubs Charlton, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I'm just enjoying playing whoever it is against. It's down to us now to show everybody just how good we are.

"I believe we can beat anybody in this division and after the results went right for us at the weekend we have to try and back that up."

Derby will hope local rivals Nottingham Forest can do them a favour against title-chasing Bournemouth on Wednesday while second-place Middlesbrough host Bolton Wanderers.

Malky Mackay's Wigan Athletic welcome the Scot's former club Cardiff City to the DW Stadium as fellow strugglers Millwall and Blackpool take on top-half opposition in the form of Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday's Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United will be out to end their dismal form at Watford with Neil Redfearn's resurgent Leeds United travelling south to Brighton.

Elsewhere in the division, Norwich City, Reading and Birmimgham City face Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town respectively while, in League One, leaders Bristol City can go five points clear at the top.

Swindon Town - beaten in their last three outings - play their game in hand against a Bradford City side unbeaten since their famous FA Cup win over Chelsea.

Managerless Barnsley travel to Scunthorpe United, Preston North End host Walsall and Sheffield United take on Rochdale.

In League Two, leaders Burton Albion target a third consecutive victory when they face Accrington Stanley while Cambridge United - hit for six by Portsmouth on Saturday - meet Wimbledon looking for a reaction.

Play-off chasing Pompey welcome Tranmere Rovers to Fratton Park looking to make it six games unbeaten.