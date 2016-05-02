Football League Review: Burnley earn promotion back to the Premier League

Burnley achieved promotion back to the Premier League with a 1-0 Championship victory over QPR at Turf Moor on Monday.

Sean Dyche's team are the first side to achieve automatic promotion this season, bouncing straight back into the top flight having been relegated last term, courtesy of Sam Vokes' second-half header.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton was the busier of the two goalkeepers during the first half, but the hosts stepped up their efforts following the interval.

Scott Arfield and Andre Gray went close soon after the restart, but Vokes made the breakthrough when he nodded home from David Jones' free-kick in the 61st minute.

Alejandro Faurlin rattled the upright from 20 yards but QPR were unable to spoil the party for Burnley, with the home faithful invading the pitch following the final whistle.

"It's magic you know, it's a great feeling. Getting that goal was a relief around the place and you could feel it," Vokes told Sky Sports.

The door for Burnley to get promoted was opened by Brighton and Hove Albion's 1-1 draw at home against Derby County earlier in the day.

James Wilson cancelled out Andi Weimann's effort in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Brighton, who saw centre-back Lewis Dunk dismissed for earning two yellow cards, must beat second-placed Middlesbrough on the last day to earn automatic promotion.

"We've risen to most challenges this season, this will be another big challenge, but one we're looking forward to," Chris Hughton told Sky Sports.

In League One, Walsall kept their hopes of going up without the need for play-off participation alive by defeating Fleetwood Town 3-1.



Walsall must win away against Port Vale on Sunday and hope Burton Albion lose at Doncaster Rovers with a three-goal swing in goal difference. Fleetwood will remain in the division if they match the results of Blackpool and Doncaster next weekend.