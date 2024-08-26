'A true gentleman of the game': Emotional tributes paid to Sven-Goran Eriksson

The footballing world has been rocked following the devastating news of Sven-Goran Eriksson's passing following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, aged 76.

The former England, Manchester City and Lazio manager enjoyed a career in football over 50 years as both a player and a coach lifting silverware across a span of decades around Europe.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media following the announcement on Monday as the footballing world begins to honour a true great of the game.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs lead Sven-Goran Eriksson tributes

Manchester City paid their respects to the man who led them into the most successful period in their history, releasing a heartfelt statement to pay their gratitude.

The Swede was in charge between 2007 and 2008, recording famous wins over Manchester United before departing following the now-famous takeover.

The FA paid their respects to the man who led England at three major tournaments between 2002 and 2006, posting a message which read:

"We are deeply saddened that Sven-Göran Eriksson, who managed the Three Lions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Sven. You will be greatly missed."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eriksson also received recognition from the Royal Family with the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeting: "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W"

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson looks around Anfield in 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, several footballing powerhouses chipped in to pay their own respects to Eriksson, with boyhood club Liverpool offering a particularly heartfelt tribute.

"Rest in peace, Sven-Göran Eriksson," they tweeted. "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sven’s family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Manchester United and Inter Milan paid their respects on social media along with UEFA as more and more statements of love and respect flooded in from clubs across the globe.

The reaction to the tragic announcements has been one of love, gratitude and the utmost respect from a footballing community who are quick to acknowledge the impact of a truly remarkable man.

Chelsea considering swap deal for wantaway Premier League star: report

‘I went to Kenny Dalglish’s house to discuss Liverpool move – it was ridiculous, an honour and a privilege’: Former Reds midfielder recalls signing for legendary Scotsman

‘Spurs were gung-ho and it reminded me of the Ossie Ardiles team I played in. I can’t wait for another season of Angeball – let’s see where it takes us’: Tottenham legend anticipates exciting 2024/25