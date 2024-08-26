'A true gentleman of the game': Emotional tributes paid to Sven-Goran Eriksson

By
published

Sven-Goran Eriksson was honoured across the globe following his unfortunate passing

Sven-Goran Eriksson England
Sven-Goran Eriksson enjoyed a glittering managerial career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The footballing world has been rocked following the devastating news of Sven-Goran Eriksson's passing following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, aged 76.

The former England, Manchester City and Lazio manager enjoyed a career in football over 50 years as both a player and a coach lifting silverware across a span of decades around Europe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.