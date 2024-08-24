‘Spurs were gung-ho and it reminded me of the Ossie Ardiles team I played in. I can’t wait for another season of Angeball – let’s see where it takes us’: Tottenham legend anticipates exciting 2024/25

Tottenham Hotspur fans are rightly excited about the team's prospects for 2024/25, as Ange Postecoglou instils his principles further on the side for the new campaign.

After an encouraging 2023/24, in which Tottenham finished fifth and just two points outside of the Champions League places, progress is expected in the Australian's second season in charge.

For former Spurs midfielder Darren Anderton, though, just having exciting football back at the club is clearly welcome - reminding him of the 1990s team he played in while managed by Argentine Ossie Ardiles. The Englishman expects the team to kick on once more, with the attacking, free-flowing football leading the way.

VIDEO: Why Dominic Solanke Is Tottenham's Best Signing In Years

“They were great to watch," Anderton exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "They were gung-ho and it reminded me of the Ossie Ardiles Spurs team I played in. It was a lot of fun, especially for the forward players. But as we found out back then, it’s difficult to be consistent when playing in such a risky way.

“There was an element of over-expectation because the team started so well. We were all so excited with those early results, delivered with that brand of football – especially after the previous four or five tough years.

“If you look at where the team were before last term, you’d have taken how we played and where we ended. Ange deserves credit for the way he came in and changed the mentality."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anderton enjoyed his time playing at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderton continues, highlighting how the feeling within the Tottenham squad is one of positvity, with the Australian manager having brought back the feel-good factor to the club.

“I spoke to some of the players recently and asked them what they felt about Ange - they love him," Anderton adds. "They’ve had a full campaign with him, they know his style and this year could be bright if everyone pulls together. The fans need to back him and enjoy it.

“He’s just pretty honest. He says it how it is. As fans, you appreciate that, even if some criticism is levelled at you. If we’re realistic, he was right [to be unhappy when fans were willing their team to lose against Manchester City in a bid to stop Arsenal winning the title].

More is expected of Spurs this season (Image credit: Alamy)

"He wants more and the club and the fans will have to help him out. There are signs that he could be a fantastic manager if we get on board. I can’t wait for another season of Angeball – let’s see where it takes us.”

After one game of the Premier League season, things didn't exactly go to plan. Spurs drew 1-1 with Leicester City despite dominating the game, though there are clearly signs that this could be another positive season for the club.

More Tottenham stories

Dominic Solanke to replace Harry Kane in the England team following his move to Tottenham Hotspur, says former Three Lions captain

'Roman Abramovich wanted me to sign for CSKA Moscow - I wasn't sure, so he said, “Well, you’re not going to Spurs"': Former Chelsea striker describes having Tottenham move blocked