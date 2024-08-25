‘I went to Kenny Dalglish’s house to discuss Liverpool move – it was ridiculous, an honour and a privilege’: Former Reds midfielder recalls signing for legendary Scotsman

By
Contributions from
published

The presence of Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool helped persuade a Reds transfer target to join the club in 2011

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: (THE SUN OUT) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE: MINIMUM FEES APPLY. 150GBP OR LOCAL EQUIVALENT, PER IMAGE) Kenny Dalglish the new manager of Liverpool poses in the dressing room before a press conference at Anfield on January 10, 2011 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has managed the club on two separate occasions during his life, following a stunning 13-year playing career at Anfield between 1977 and 1990.

For Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam, the allure of the Glaswegian native's presence at Liverpool in 2011 simply proved too much - he simply had to sign for the Reds after having a conversation with Dalglish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from