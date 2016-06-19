This is football - Ronaldo on penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo insists Portugal still believe in their Euro 2016 chances despite the forward missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Austria on Saturday, saying: "This is football."

Ronaldo struck the post from the spot after being fouled by Martin Hinteregger, while the Real Madrid star also had a headed goal ruled out for offside amid a host of missed chances.

Portugal's Group F campaign has had a stuttering start, with draws in their opening matches against Iceland and Austria, but Ronaldo is remaining positive.

"This is football," said Ronaldo, who broke Luis Figo's all-time Portugal appearances record against Austria. "It was something we did not want.

"We created plenty of opportunities, but could not finish. I also failed with a penalty and other chances.

"We must continue to believe and thank once again the Portuguese who were here.

"We will try to give our best in the next game. We have to think it's still possible. If we win, we will qualify. Portugal has to believe."

Ronaldo's side take on Hungary in Lyon on Wednesday.