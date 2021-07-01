Football rumours: Manchester United are chasing Harry Kane and Declan Rice

What the papers say

Manchester United will not be backing away from the transfer market after the signing of Jadon Sancho has been confirmed, with the Guardian reporting Declan Rice, Pau Torres and Harry Kane feature on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Mesut Ozil finally being off Arsenal’s books means the Gunners have more funds for summer signings, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares set to be the first new arrivals through the door, reports the Daily Mirror.

Chris Wilder has been linked with a move to Fulham (Oli Scarff/PA)

Chris Wilder and Steve Cooper have both been linked with the vacant position at Craven Cottage, writes the Daily Mirror. Fulham remain managerless after Scott Parker left at the end of June.

Bayern Munich will ask for £77million for Kingsley Coman amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool for the 25-year-old, writes the Daily Star.

Juventus are looking to hijack Roma’s bid for Swiss star Granit Xhaka, says the Daily Star. Roma have offered £13m for Xhaka while Arsenal are hoping for a sum north of £17m and are hoping to spark a bidding war between the Serie A rivals.

Social media round-up

🚨 Lionel Messi is officially a free agent! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uAfuLAge7j— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 30, 2021 See more

Man United are 'edging closer' to a deal for Raphael Varane #MUFC— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 1, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Arsenal are looking to outmuscle Juventus in the race to sign the Sassuolo midfielder who has starred for Italy at Euro 2020, says the Daily Mail.

A photo posted by on

Domenico Berardi: Locatelli’s Sassuolo team-mate is wanted by both Leicester and AC Milan, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal are said to be close to a breakthrough in their pursuit for the Anderlecht midfielder, the Daily Express writes.