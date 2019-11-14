What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho wants to leave the German side, with Liverpool among the clubs showing interest in the 19-year-old England winger, the Daily Mail reports.

Spurs fear a triple blow in that Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld could all leave on free transfers when their contracts end next summer, according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea’s Brazil winger Willian, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, is a target for Juventus and Barcelona and they could try to sign the 31-year-old on a pre-contract deal in January, the Daily Mirror says.

Chelsea’s Willian (John Walton/PA)

Bayern Munich look set to return with a fresh bid for Manchester City’s Leroy Sane after a serious knee injury prevented them moving for the 23-year-old in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal are monitoring Stuttgart’s Belgium Under-21 midfielder Orel Mangala, the Daily Express reports.

Social media round-up

Chelsea's hefty player fines leaked https://t.co/ND6krNLi3Z— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 14, 2019

'Now go back to baseball' – Zlatan Ibrahimovic in parting shot at LA Galaxy and MLS fans | https://t.co/ojqDF1hTUDpic.twitter.com/lDGu0ACKMW— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 14, 2019

Players to watch

Jovan Malcolm: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all monitoring the 16-year-old West Brom forward, the Daily Mirror reports.

David Silva: The Manchester City player, 33, is in line to join 35-year-old fellow Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta at Japanese club Vissel Kobe once his contract at Etihad Stadium expires in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Habibou Diallo: Leicester are being linked with a January move for Metz’s 24-year-old Senegal forward, the Leicester Mercury says.